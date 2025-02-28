Jasmine Trinca: "The art of joy is a sexy series"

The art of joy stages a complex, articulated but also “sexy” story. To say it is Jasmine Trinca. The actress, awarded with David di Donatello, is among the protagonists of the new Sky series directed by Valeria Golino. “A sexy series – says Trinca – but not only in the sense of seduction. I speak of a much higher thing”. And he adds: “It is a true seduction in power, which in cinema is always very interesting”.

In the Trinca series he plays Mother Leonora, the mother Superior who welcomes in her modest convent, the protagonist played by Tecla Insolia. Between the two, a symbiotic and traits morbid relationship will be born, which will put the character of Trinca in crisis up to a tragic ending.

“I had the opportunity to visit the set a few days earlier – said Trinca that like Golino he embarked on the career of director parallel to that of actress – and somehow I entered the world of Valeria (Golino, NDA). Admiring as a spectator what he was doing. “Trinca expressed his admiration for the young colleague Tecla Insolia who, despite the little experience gave a great test by working, claims Trinca, on his character consciously.

The cast of the series also include Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Guido Caprino. The art of joy is on Sky starting February 28.

