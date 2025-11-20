Jingle Bell Heist – Christmas robbery: plot and release date of the new Netflix Christmas film

Netflix’s Christmas catalog makes use of a new proposal that puts irony, twists and a splash of romance into the blender: “Jingle Bell Heist – Christmas Robbery”. A “seasonal” comedy that finds its edge thanks to the chemistry between the protagonists, the London setting and an elegant vein of heist-movie. The film is directed by Michael Fimognari and brings to the small screen an adventure where emotions, needs and a pinch of magic coexist on the eve of the most awaited party of the year.

Jingle Bell Heist – Christmas robbery: the plot

Sophia and Nick are not born criminals or people looking for trouble. She survives grueling shifts in retail, trying to pay for her mother’s medical care; he works as a temporary repairman, while he dreams of a house of his own so he can share more time with his son. Both, however, have one thing in common: a life that pushes them into a corner and a sense of injustice that burns more and more every day. Precisely for this reason, when the very rich owner of a London department store – the implacable Sterling – announces non-existent bonuses and disguised cuts, the two end up imagining the same solution: a half-million pound robbery on Christmas Eve.

A coincidence? Perhaps. A terrible idea? Almost certainly. But it is precisely this that leads them to unite in a plan as crazy as it is detailed: disguises, millimetric timing, subterfuge and even some magic tricks (especially on the part of Sophia, who has been passionate about magic tricks since she was a child). While preparing the heist, however, something happens that neither of them had foreseen: between chases, unexpected events and ginger biscuits, feelings begin to complicate the plan. And in the end the robbery becomes a test of trust that could change the fate of both.

Jingle Bell Heist – Christmas robbery: the cast

The film stars: Olivia Holt in the role of Sophia and Connor Swindells in that of Nick; and, again: Lucy Punch, Peter Serafinowicz and Poppy Drayton.

Much of the filming took place in London over the Christmas period. The protagonist Olivia Holt revealed that she took lessons from a real illusionist to make the scenes of manual dexterity believable:

Jingle Bell Heist – Christmas Heist: when it comes out on Netflix

The film will be available on Netflix, globally, from Wednesday 26 November 2025.

Jingle Bell Heist – Christmas robbery: the Italian trailer

