Joël Dicker returns to the bookstore: in March the new highly anticipated novel

Many readers will mark with the red circle on the calendar on March 17, 2025. Not a random date, but the day he will be released in the bookstore The catastrophic visit to the zooJoël Dicker’s new novel. The Swiss best seller author, closed the very successful Harry Quebert trilogy, and twelve months after the publication ofA wild animalhe is ready to excite his audience with a fun and traits moving.

The Italian publisher of the work, the ship of Teseo, tells it as a “novel with a narrative tension to which the novels of Joël Dicker have accustomed us, but which deals with themes of great importance, such as democracy, inclusion, i relationships between parents and teachers “.

The plot

On Christmas Eve, a school visit to the zoo turns into a catastrophe. What exactly happened? Josephine’s parents, the girl who had taken part in the trip, and who seems to know many things, are determined to find out. But a catastrophe never comes on its own, appearances deceive and the story will take a turn that no one could have imagined.

There is still little information about the new novel, and the same author has announced the work in recent weeks with a very synthetic post on Instagram (in the image below): “It is titled The catastrophic visit to the zoo. A very important book for me, which I will tell you soon “.

Who is Joël Dicker

Joël Dicker was born in Geneva in 1985. His novels are translated into 40 languages ​​and sold more than 20 million copies worldwide. Has published in 2013 The truth about the Harry Quebert case – from which the event of the same name was taken with Patrick Dempsey -,, The last days of our fathers (2015), The Baltimore book (2016), The disappearance of Stephanie Mailer (2018), The enigma of the Chamber 622 (2020), The Alaska Sanders case (2022), A wild animal (2024). In his career he received the Prix Des écrivains Genevois in 2010, the Grand Prix du Roman de L’Académie Française in 2012 and the Prix Goncourt des Lycéens in 2012.