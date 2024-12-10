Joy to the World, the Doctor Who Christmas special on Disney+: trailer, plot and when it comes out

What Christmas would it be without an adventure for the Doctor? Disney+ respects tradition and announces Doctor Who: Joy to the World. Here is the trailer, previews of the plot, the cast and everything you need to know about the 2024 Christmas special.

Doctor Who: Joy to the World, the trailer for the Christmas special

Doctor Who: Joy to the World, the plot previews

Let’s start with the plot. When Joy checks into a London hotel in 2024, the synopsis says, she opens a secret door to the Hotel of Time, discovering danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding on Earth, just in time for Christmas. And someone has to stop him.

Doctor Who: Joy to the World, the cast

Let’s continue with the cast. The Christmas special Doctor Who: Joy to the World stars Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Nicola Coughlan as Joy. The cast also includes Steph de Whalley as Anita, Jonathan Aris as Melnak, Joel Fry as Trev, Peter Benedict as Basil, Julia Watson as Hilda and Niamh Marie Smith as Sylvia.

Doctor Who: Joy to the World, the production

The series Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC One and BBC iPlayer. As for the Christmas special Steven Moffat (the creator of Sherlock) is the executive producer and screenwriter of Doctor Who: Joy to the Worldwhile Alex Sanjiv Pillai is the director. Russell T Davies is showrunner and executive producer. The other executive producers are Joel Collins, Phil Collinson, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter.

Doctor Who: Joy to the World release date and time on Disney+

The Christmas special Doctor Who: Joy to the World debuts on Disney+ on December 25, 2024 at 6.10pm.