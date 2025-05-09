JR wines: on Netflix a documentary arrives on the well -known Brazilian footballer, that’s when

Netflix adds to its vast offer the sports documentary “Vini Jr”, dedicated to the ascent and talent of the player of Real Madrid Vinícius Júnior. Directed by Andrucha Waddington and produced by Conspiração, the film retraces the most intense and decisive moments of the recent career of the young Brazilian striker, offering unpublished access to the background of his challenges, great wins and personal battles.

Wines Jr: what the documentary shows us

Class 2000, Vinícius José Paixão de Oliveira Júnior was born in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, and takes his first steps in professional football with Flamengo. Today it is one of the brightest stars of Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team, thanks to technique, overflowing dribbling and a smallest of the goal. In 2024 he won the UEFA Champions League with the Blancos and won the FIFA The Best prize, reporting a recognition that had been missing for 17 years in Brazil. Beyond the numbers, Vini got noticed for his commitment against racism in the stadiums, becoming the voice of an entire generation.

Through unpublished movies and family interviews, teammates and great protagonists of international football – from Neymar to Karim Benzema, from Rodrygo to Thibaut Courtois – the story tells the key episodes of the professional path of the footballer; And, therefore: the first steps to Flamengo and the call to the major national team, the continental glory with the Champions League final and individual prizes, the injuries and its role as a leader against racism, colleague after colleague, tribune after tribune, the relationship with his parents and curiosities.

Starting players, we also see contributions from the coach Carlo Ancelotti, José Ángel Sánchez (CEO of the Madrid club) and journalists such as Tati Mantovani. The documentary accompanies wines from daily training to the complex organizational machine that supports the champions of great football, highlighting physical, psychological and strategic preparation.

Wines Jr: When it comes out on Netflix

The documentary film “Vini Jr.” He arrives globally on Netflix on Thursday 15 May 2025.

JR wines: the Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qy2i4Likgia