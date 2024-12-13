Julia’s Stepping Stones: the story of Julia Reichert: the new Netflix documentary, when it comes out

“Julia’s Stepping Stones: the story of Julia Reichert” arrives on Netflix, the documentary directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert herself, who passed away in 2022 and is the protagonist of an intimate story in which the story of her youth is retraced: from her family to its origins and up to the discovery of feminism and documentary cinema. Let’s find out the plot and when the documentary “Julia’s Stepping Stones: the story of Julia Reichert” comes out on Netflix.

Julia’s Stepping Stones: the story of Julia Reichert, the plot

Julia Reichert, who died after a long battle with cancer in December 2022, was a 50-year documentary filmmaker and director of numerous major films, including “Union Maids” and “Made in the USA” (“American Factory” is the original title), which earned her the Oscar for best documentary in 2020. Not only that, because she also founded the distribution company New Day Films. In the years leading up to her death, Julia began sharing her story and, surprisingly, collaborated on this short documentary (about 32 minutes long) with her husband and work partner, Steven Bognar, who then edited and completed it. the documentary film.

The project sees Julia Reichert talk about the path she took to becoming a filmmaker: her education, the joy she found working in radio and her interest in workers and the women’s movement, which led to the making of her first film , “Growing Up Female”, in 1971. In the documentary the director shared the great achievements of her life and the most important memories, which are added to the personal photographs and excerpts from her films present in “Julia’s Stepping Stones: Julia’s story Reichert.”

Julia’s Stepping Stones: The Story of Julia Reichert, when it releases on Netflix

The documentary “Julia’s Stepping Stones: The Story of Julia Reichert” will be available on Netflix starting December 18, 2024.

Julia’s Stepping Stones: the story of Julia Reichert, the trailer