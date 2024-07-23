Kamala Harris’ Life and Mission in the Autobiography “Our Truths”

Released more than three years ago (January 2021) by La Nave di Teseo, Our truthsKamala Harris’ autobiography, is back in the news with a vengeance given the endorsement received by the current vice president of the United States of America to replace Joe Biden in the race for the White House. The former attorney general of California, for now, has only consolidated her position as favorite among the Democrats, which could be confirmed in the convention next August.

The Autobiography of Kamala Harris

In the work, Harris recounts her education, her origins, her roots, and at the same time offers an example of how the problems of a society can be addressed, with a sense of responsibility, justice and concreteness. Daughter of immigrants, she grew up in Oakland (California), in an environment very sensitive to the theme of social justice. Her parents – an esteemed Jamaican economist and an appreciated Indian researcher in the field of cancer – met while demonstrating for civil rights when they were university students in Berkeley.

Harris herself has inherited her parents’ sense of justice: after studying economics and political science, she became a prosecutor and established herself as one of the most innovative promoters of change in the American judicial system. In the space of a few years, she was elected district attorney of San Francisco, and then attorney general of California.

Known for giving voice to the voiceless, Kamala Harris has always sought concrete answers to the thorniest problems of contemporary society, far from rhetoric or false alternatives. Her mantra is to be smart in the fight against crime, that is, to learn to recognize the truths that can make us better as a community and support them with all our strength. This has been the North Star that has guided her to deal with complex problems of her country, such as health care, the new economy and immigration.

