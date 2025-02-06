Kanye West Really Bianca censori manipulate? Beware of hasty conclusions





“Let’s give a show,” Kanye West would have said to his wife Bianca Censori, before this decided to show himself substantially naked in front of millions of people during the Grammy Awards 2025. She seemed healing, but he would have insisted (always according to the “Labiale experts “On social media):” Go on stage, I tell you that it will be sensational “. And so it was. Everyone started talking about them. Of her, but above all of him. In fact, many accuse Ye of being a misogynist manipulator, who slaves his partners and maneuver like puppets.

This thesis is also supported by the testimonies of some of his former companions, who claimed to have undergone pressure on their outfits and also on their body. It also seems that Kanye West has been physically violent in the past, especially with his most famous ex, namely Kim Kardashian. The same white censors seemed almost dissociated by reality when it was stripped, with a body language that expressed profound discomfort. As if to say: “I do it, but I wouldn’t want to do it”.

Narcissistic personality and histrionic disorders

There are those who claim that both suffer from a narcissistic personality disorder, that is, they have an obsessive need to be constantly at the center of attention; In this sense, media visibility would not have a purely economic purpose. Instead, there are those who think that Bianca Censori could be affected by an histrionic disorder, which similarly to the narcissistic one would push it to seek the attention of others, but by placing themselves in a position of weakness, of victim. In this case it would be the one to manipulate us through victimism: an extremely effective technique, especially nowadays. Yet, as far as we know, Kanye West himself may have been manipulated in turn.

The sudden religious conversion occurred in 2019, at the age of 42, could in fact be the result of an instrumental ideological indoctrination. The YE Fund, as it calls itself today, is an extremely rich, influential and powerful man, but at the same time fragile from a psychological point of view, and more than someone may have taken advantage of it. In fact, success promotes numerous self -destructive mechanisms and makes it very difficult to distinguish friends from enemies. Yet Kanye West has never admitted to being “narcissist” (the opposite would be strange), but said he was “bipolar”, and then portrayed and claiming to be “autistic”. Although the two conditions have some possible overlaps, such as the difficulties of emotional regulation, in a correct and scrupulous diagnostic process they could hardly be confused.

Ye has never taken care of his mental health

This seems to suggest that Kanye West has never really taken care of his mental health, at least not making use of professionals, and instead tends to exploit alleged diagnosis just to make himself talk about himself. So we don’t know if Ye is a manipulator, a manipulated or both. Consequently, for the moment the public striptease of Bianca Censori is to be considered as a mere news of gossip, nothing more, and it is important to be aware of it. In fact, what scares me most is how people are built of iron beliefs starting from minimal information, sometimes without even knowing the context. This is the real great danger we should be afraid of, because it is what makes us really all potentially manipulable.