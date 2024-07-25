“Kaos”: Here’s the Trailer for Netflix’s Highly Anticipated Mythological Series

Kaos is Netflix’s new dark fantasy comedy about mythology developed and written by Charlie Covell, creator of The End of the F***ing World. Directed by Georgi Banks-Davies and Runyararo Mapfumo, Kaos is one of the many new releases that Netflix has in store for its fans next month and is a highly anticipated series that retraces the history of Greek and Roman mythology, showing it in a new contemporary and darkly ironic way. Among gods, goddesses, mythological monsters and heroes, the themes of power, gender differences, the underworld and the difference between mortal and immortal beings will be discussed in eight exciting episodes that will be produced by the company Sister who have already worked on the successful HBO miniseries, Chenobyl.

But let’s take a look at the official teaser trailer and find out more about this series.

Kaos: What is it about?

The story of Kaos is a contemporary and ironic re-telling of the story of Greek mythology. Zeus is worried that the end of the world is coming and on Earth, six humans, unaware of their importance, learn that they are part of an ancient prophecy. Will they discover the truth about the gods and what they are doing to humans? And, if they do, will they be able to stop them?

Zeus has long enjoyed his status as King of the Gods. Until one morning he wakes up and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Neurosis leads him down a dangerous and paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced that his downfall is imminent and begins to see signs of it everywhere.

Hades, god of the Underworld and once Zeus’s trusted brother, is secretly losing his grip on his dark domain. There’s a backlog of dead awaiting trial, and they’re growing restless. Hera (Janet McTeer), queen of the gods, rules the Earth—and Zeus—in her own way. But her power and freedom are threatened by Zeus’s growing paranoia, and she’s forced to act, while Zeus’s wayward son Dionysus (Nabhaan Rizwan) is out of control and on a cosmic collision course with his father.

On Earth, people are hungry for change, but Poseidon (Cliff Curtis), God of the sea, storms and earthquakes (and horses), is more interested in the size of his superyacht and where the next party is being held. The well-being of mere mortals is of little concern to him. Unfortunately for the Gods, some of those mortals are starting to realize this.

These mortals—Riddy (Aurora Perrineau), Orpheus (Killian Scott), Caneus (Misia Butler), and Ari (Leila Farzad)—come from different backgrounds and are all cosmically connected in the battle against Zeus. Each has a very different role to play, and each may be destined to bring down the Gods.

More first looks at Jeff Goldblum in KAOS – coming to Netflix this Summer! pic.twitter.com/KhaLeD9h4U — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) March 19, 2024

Kaos: the new teaser trailer

Who’s in the cast of Kaos

Jeff Goldblum will be Zeus, Janet McTeer (Ozarks) is Era, Cliff Curtis (Fear the Walking Dead, Avatar 2) will play Poseidon.Daniel Lawrence Taylor (Timewasters) is Theseus, Killian Scott Orpheus, Billie Piper (Doctor Who) will make a cameo appearance as Cassandra, Nabhaan Rizwan (Station Eleven) is Dionysus, David Thewlis (The Sandman) Hades, Debi Mazar (Younger, Entourage) will be Medusa. Amanda Douge (Unforgotten) Andromache.

When is Kaos coming out on Netflix?

Kaos arrives on Netflix on August 29, 2024.