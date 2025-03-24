Karma is the new South Korean thriller series to keep an eye on: plot and when it comes out

A new South Korean series is about to arrive on Netflix ready to leave you breathless. Let’s talk about the crime thriller Karma, a very high tension story that paste to the screen but above all makes you think about the importance of personal choices and the consequences of these. Karma speaks, in fact, of Karma and does it with a narration in full thriller style where a group of people will remain trapped within a karmic look. Directed by Lee Il-Hyung, Karma is ready to become the new South Korean phenomenon of Netflix after the Squid Game and The 8 Show giants. Will he succeed? Meanwhile, we try to discover something more on this highly anticipated title of April 2025. Among its protagonists there are many Korean stars already known to the public to have recited in series such as the Squid game itself, the paper house: Korea and much more.

Karma: the plot

In this crime thriller full of tension, six people remain trapped in an unstoppable karmic loop, each bound by reckless choices that go out of control.

Karma: who is in the cast

The cast of Karma is composed of Park Hae-Soo (SQUID GAME, the paper house: Korea), Shin Min-A (HOMETOWN: CHA-CHE-CHE), LeE Hee-Jun (A Killer Paradox), Kim Sung-Kyun (The Fiery Priest), Lee Kwang-Soo (Busted!), Gong Seung-Yeon (first aid).

Karma: when it comes out on Netflix

Karma debuts on Netflix on April 4, 2025.

Karma: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ig-yn_yo3qa