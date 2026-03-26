Kerry Washington: "As a child I wanted everyone to like me, but perfection is an illusion"

Culture

Kerry Washington: "As a child I wanted everyone to like me, but perfection is an illusion"

“Perfection is just a myth. Women shouldn’t feel the pressure to always be perfect.” Kerry Washington talks about perfection on the occasion of the release of the new series “Imperfect Women” which sees her as the protagonist on AppleTV together with Elisabeth Moss.

It is a dramatic crime thriller that addresses the theme of imperfection in the female universe by telling the life and relationship of three long-time friends.

From Scandal, the Shonda Rhymes series that made her famous all over the world, Kerry Washington returns to the small screen with “Imperfect Women”, a series ready to conquer the public.

After its debut last March 18, “Imperfect Women” airs, with a new episode, every Wednesday on AppleTV.

Imperfect Women: the review

The interview with Elisabeth Moss, protagonist of Imperfect Women

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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