Kicks and punches while placing electoral posters: severely injured socialist MEP

The Socialist MEP and leaders SPD in Saxony in the European elections, Matthias Ecke, was attacked and beaten yesterday afternoon, Friday 3 May, in Dresden while placing electoral posters. This was reported by the German police, according to which Ecke was attacked by four unknown men. The SPD (the German Social Democratic Party) of Saxony has made the deputy, 41 years old, has now will have to undergo an operation.

And it would not be the only aggression of the day: according to the local media, who quote the police as a source, a few minutes before the aggression to Ecke a group of four people had already attacked another 28 -year -old green volunteer, also while he was affected by the posters. The attackers would punch him and kick him, leaving him on the ground injured, and the police suspects that it is the same four people who attacked Ecke.

The shadow of the far right on the attack

The German Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, condemned the “brutal act of violence” which seriously wounded the MEP Saxon and denounced the attacks against other democrats during the election campaign. Faeser said he personally contacted Ecke and that he also spoke to the interior head of the interior by telephone, Armin Schuster.

“All circumstances and background of this brutal act of violence must now be investigated in detail and the authors must be identified,” said Faeser. “If a politically motivated attack against the deputy Matthias Ecke were confirmed a few weeks before the European elections, this serious act of violence would also be a serious attack on democracy, we are experiencing a new dimension of anti -democratic violence”, added the German minister, according to which “extremists and populists who feed a growing climate of violence with a total verbal host against democratic politicians are jointly responsible” they occur with growing frequency. “The rule of law must react, and will do so, with a hard procedure and with further protection measures for the democratic forces of our country,” he concluded.

According to the Spiegel, Ecke reported the fracture of the face bones and on Monday 6 May it will be operated on. A police spokesman told the same newspaper that the alleged authors of the attack were dressed in black and that, according to witnesses, they belonged to the “right spectrum”. They were males and it is estimated that they were between 17 and 20 years old. The police are investigating personal injuries linked to a politically motivated motivated act.

Elly Schlein’s solidarity

And on the brutal aggression the solidarity of the Italian leader Dem also arrives. “We give our total solidarity to colleague Matthias Ecke who was brutally attacked last night in Dresden and we are also here to say together with all the other socialist, democratic and progressive forces a strong no to political and fascist violence in all its form, in every attempt to intimidate those who commit themselves every day for politics, as our colleague does as Matthias to which our embrace goes and the support of the entire democratic community”. This was stated by the leader Pd, Elly Schlein, in Berlin for a PSE event in view of the European Championships