Killer of Killers, the new Predator’s animated film on Disney+: trailer, plot and when it comes out

A new chapter of the most lethal Yautja of cinema: Disney+ announces Predator: Killer of Killersan animated film set in the Predator universe. Here is the trailer, the plot, the production, the release date and everything you need to know about the anthological history on the hunter par excellence.

Predator: Killer of Killers, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ly4cewww4c7g

Predator: Killer of Killers, the advances on the plot

The anthological history follows three of the most ferocious warriors in human history: a Viking raider who guides her young son in a bloody mission in search of revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who rebels against his brother Samurai in a brutal struggle for succession, and a pilot of the Second World War that takes off to investigate an otherworldly threat that looms the cause of the allies. However, although these warriors are fully assassin, they are only prey for their new opponent: the killer killer par excellence.

Predator: Killer of Killers, production

Predator: Killer of Killers is directed by Dan Trachtenberg with Josh Waing, of the animation study The Third Floor, as a co-regista. The film is written by Micho Robert Rotare, with a story of Trachtenberg and roughly based on the characters created by Jim Thomas & John Thomas. The producers are John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, while Lawrence Gordon, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas and Stefan Grube are the Executive Producer.

Predator: Killer of Killers, when it comes out on Disney+

The animated film debuts on Disney+ on June 6, 2025.