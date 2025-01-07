Kinda Pregnant, the new Netflix film with Amy Schumer: the trailer and when it comes out

In February a new romantic comedy arrives on Netflix ready to make you laugh, dream but also reflect. We’re talking about Kinda Pregnant, a film starring the star of “Making a Girl” and “Bad Girl” Amy Schumer who, in addition to being in front of the camera, is also the film’s producer and screenwriter. But let’s go into a little more detail to find out what we can expect from this new Netflix rom-com.

Kinda Pregnant: the plot

Jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy, Lainy wears a fake baby bump and accidentally meets the man of her dreams.

Kinda Pregnant: the cast

In addition to the protagonist Amy Schumer, also the writer and producer of the film, the cast also includes Jillian Bell (Fairy Godmother Wanted), Will Forte (Bodkin), Damon Wayans Jr. (New Girl), Brianne Howey (Ginny and Georgia), Alex Moffat (The Bear), Joel David Moore (Avatar), Lizze Broadway (Gen V), Urzila Carlson and Francis Benhamou (Arranged).

Kinda Pregnant: when it comes out on Netflix

Kinda Pregnant releases on Netflix on February 5, 2025.

Kind Pregnant: the trailer