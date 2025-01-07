Kinda Pregnant, the new Netflix film with Amy Schumer: the trailer and when it comes out

Culture

Kinda Pregnant, the new Netflix film with Amy Schumer: the trailer and when it comes out

In February a new romantic comedy arrives on Netflix ready to make you laugh, dream but also reflect. We’re talking about Kinda Pregnant, a film starring the star of “Making a Girl” and “Bad Girl” Amy Schumer who, in addition to being in front of the camera, is also the film’s producer and screenwriter. But let’s go into a little more detail to find out what we can expect from this new Netflix rom-com.

Kinda Pregnant: the plot

Jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy, Lainy wears a fake baby bump and accidentally meets the man of her dreams.

Kinda Pregnant: the cast

In addition to the protagonist Amy Schumer, also the writer and producer of the film, the cast also includes Jillian Bell (Fairy Godmother Wanted), Will Forte (Bodkin), Damon Wayans Jr. (New Girl), Brianne Howey (Ginny and Georgia), Alex Moffat (The Bear), Joel David Moore (Avatar), Lizze Broadway (Gen V), Urzila Carlson and Francis Benhamou (Arranged).

Kinda Pregnant: when it comes out on Netflix

Kinda Pregnant releases on Netflix on February 5, 2025.

Kind Pregnant: the trailer

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Kinda Pregnant, the new Netflix film with Amy Schumer: the trailer and when it comes out
Spiders in the house in winter: what they are, what attracts them and what to do to keep them away
Liquid Hand Soap: The Difference Between Clear and Opaque