KO, Netflix’s new action movie: plot and when it comes out

In the panorama of the new Netflix releases of June 2025, “Ko” stands out, the new film directed by Antoine Blossier. We are in the presence of an urban thriller full of emotional and physical tension, which has its roots in the suburbs of Marseille and in the world of MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). Produced by Digital Empretete and Yvette Productions, the Action also presents itself as a story of atonement, broken bonds and second possibilities.

Ko: the plot

Bastien, a former Mma fighter (mixed martial arts), lives hidden by the eyes of the world since, three years earlier, he accidentally killed his opponent Enzo during a meeting. His isolated existence is interrupted by the arrival of Enzo’s widow, who begs him to help her: his teenage son Léo has disappeared in the most dangerous neighborhoods of Marseille. Although tormented by guilt, Bastien agrees to put himself on the trail of the boy: his path leads him to meet Kenza, a young police officer determined to dismantle the new criminal hierarchies of the city. While time tightens and the danger increases, Bastien the protagonist will have to face not only crime, but also his inner demons.

To interpret the protagonist is Ciryl Gane, the real star of the French Mma, here to his first leading role. After an apparition in “Criminal Squad: Pantera”, he wants to confirm he knows how to stay in front of the camera, returning a credible and intense performance, also thanks to the total adherence to the role: in fact he did not need physical preparation to play a wrestler, given that he is already in real life.

Filming took place entirely in Marseille in 32 days: we therefore see famous city places such as the Place de la Major, the Saint-Pierre district and the Boulevard du Redon, up to the north neighborhoods such as Frais Vallon. Settings that return to the film a strong urban and realistic imprint.

Ko: the cast

Ciryl Gane (in the role of Bastien), Maleauume Paquin (plays the young Léo), Alice Belaïdi (Kenza), Maleauume Paquin, Anne Azoulay, Ibrahima Keita, Samuel Jouy and Virgile Bramly.

KO: When it comes out on Netflix

The film entitled “Ko” comes out all over the world on Netflix on Friday 6 June 2025.

Ko: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ecpkbh88