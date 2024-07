Las Azules: When the Apple TV+ Series Episodes Come Out, the Complete Schedule

Las Azules – Women in Blue, a true-to-life crime series about the first female police officers in Mexico City, who are immediately tasked with solving a series of murders involving women, is coming to Apple TV+.

As always, Apple TV+ does not release all the episodes at once, as Netflix does, but with a series of weekly releases. If you want to follow Las Azules and not miss a single episode, here is the complete release schedule of the episodes.

The release schedule of the 10 episodes of Las Azules

Episode 1 – Title: Maria – Release date: July 31st

Episode 2 – Title: Paola – Release date: July 31st

Episode 3 – Title: Norma – Release Date: August 7

Episode 4 – Title: Alma – Release Date: August 14

Episode 5 – Title: Angelese – Release Date: August 21st

Episode 6 – Title: Laura – Release Date: August 28

Episode 7 – Title: Dora – Release Date: September 4th

Episode 8 – Title: Rosa – Release date: September 11

Episode 9 – Title: Gabina – release date 18 September

Episode 10 – Title: Valentina – Release date: September 25th