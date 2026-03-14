"Lawyer Ligas" record-breaking: debuted with more than one million viewers

Everyone is crazy about Lawyer Ligas. Sky’s legal drama with Luca Argentero in the role of an irreverent, charming and brilliant criminal lawyer from Milan has entered the hearts of the public, setting an audience record of more than one and a half million media viewers per week.

An incredible success that makes this series, based on the novel “A complicated case for the Ligas lawyer. Losers” by Gianluca Ferrari, the fourth best debut of a Sky title since 2021.

Lawyer Ligas: the review

The success of Avvocato Ligas, in numbers

The first two episodes of the series with Luca Argentero have, in fact, so far accumulated almost one million average viewers (971,500, to be precise – 1,020,000 for the first, 923,000 for the second), given that this makes the series the fourth best debut for a Sky original title since 2021. A record attendance of 73%, second only to that of the final season of “Gomorrah – The Series”.

The interview with Luca Argentero: “Ligas? He’s an asshole. He doesn’t look like me”

Avvocato Ligas: direction, production and cast

The series, made up of a total of six, is produced by Sky Studios and Fabula Pictures and is directed by Fabio Paladini. Writing Federico Baccomo, Jean Ludwigg, Leonardo Valenti, Matteo Bozzi, Camilla Buizza and Francesco Tosco.

In the cast, together with Argentero, Marina Occhionero as Marta Carati, Ligas’ determined practitioner, and Barbara Chichiarelli as Ligas’ “rival” public prosecutor in court, Annamaria Pastori. And again Gaia Messerklinger and Flavio Furno play, respectively, Ligas’ ex-wife, Patrizia, and Paolo, Ligas’ best friend.

Lawyer Ligas: when all the episodes come out

“Lawyer Ligas” airs on Sky and streaming on NOW with a new episode a week until April 3rd.