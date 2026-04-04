Lawyer Ligas, the last episode: what to expect from the grand finale

The grand finale. With his career in the balance, unexpected allies and a new, complex case to manage, Ligas is forced to make increasingly risky decisions. Meanwhile, something changes definitively in the private life of the unscrupulous lawyer. The sixth and final episode of the series with Luca Argentero arrives on Sky and NOW.

Here’s everything we know and what to expect from episode six. Risk of spoilers for those who are not up to date with the series produced by Sky Studios and Fabula Pictures and directed by Fabio Paladini. Writing Federico Baccomo, Jean Ludwigg, Leonardo Valenti, Matteo Bozzi, Camilla Buizza and Francesco Tosco.

Ligas, the cast

In the cast, together with Argentero, Marina Occhionero as Marta Carati, Ligas’ determined practitioner, and Barbara Chichiarelli as Ligas’ “rival” public prosecutor in court, Annamaria Pastori. And again Gaia Messerklinger and Flavio Furno play, respectively, Ligas’ ex-wife, Patrizia, and Paolo, Ligas’ best friend.

Lawyer Ligas, the preview clips of episode six









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Previews of the grand finale

While Marta finds the strength to end the relationship with Emilio, Ligas has to face the disciplinary commission that wants to disbar him from the register. In the meantime there is a new case to deal with and Ligas finds an unconventional solution to exonerate his client. When Patrizia announces that she has made a decision that will radically change their relationship, Ligas is convinced that nothing worse could happen to him. But he’s wrong.