League and 5 stars against the defense plan of Von der Leyen: “Bellicist madness”

The Lega and the 5 Star Movement are thrown against the Rearm Europe plan launched today by the European Commission. President Ursula von der Leyen sent to the heads of state and government a letter in which he explains the interventions that the Community executive intends to put in place, to ensure funding for rearmament of up to 800 billion in the coming years. The 5 Star Movement defined the project as a “bellicist madness”.

Thus Europe is rearmed: Von der Leyen’s plan is worth 800 billion

“Dangerous drift”

“Ursula von der Leyen has exceeded all limits. The European Union was born to put an end to the wars on the continent, not to re -enter the Member States and challenge the other nuclear powers on the battlefield”, the Movement of the Movement write in a note, according to which “the Eurobonds of war and the whole plan of 800 billion to re -enter Europe represent the culmination of a bellicist madness to which all European citizens must all European citizens must European citizens must oppose “. For this reason, the pentastellati announced an event on April 5 “to say no to this dangerous drift”.

“Third World War I risk”

The carroccio also spoke of “worrying warricist drift”. “While Trump’s America works for peace and talks about the end of the conflict in Ukraine, Europe runs to the rearmament and speaks of soldiers at the front”, write the MEP of the League in a note. For the Northern League, it is also alarming that Ursula von der Leyen proposes to invest in armaments by subtracting resources from the cohesion funds, which would actually be intended to promote economic and social development of the Member States “. The Carroccio speaks of a “disturbing military escalation” and concludes: “If someone in Europe wants the third world war, it does not do so in our name”.