Let's resume life: Claudio Lolli, May 1st and the memory that remains

Culture

Let’s resume life: Claudio Lolli, May 1st and the memory that remains

Let’s resume life: Claudio Lolli, May 1st and the memory that remains

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Let’s resume life: Claudio Lolli, May 1st and the memory that remains
The story of the Sistine Chapel where the conclave and the famous frescoes by Michelangelo will be held
The “concert” of May 1st: history of the largest free live music event in Italy