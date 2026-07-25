Lewis Hamilton, all the records of the most successful driver in Formula 1: 7 times world champion

Lewis Hamilton crosses the finish line at the 2026 Barcelona GP, taking his first victory with Ferrari. Credit: Pirelli F1 Press Area



At the Barcelona GP, Lewis Hamilton he achieved his first victory at the wheel of the Ferraribringing the seven-time world champion back to the top step of the podium and adding a new chapter to a career already entered into the history of Formula 1. At the age of 41 years oldthe British driver is increasingly the point of reference in the category, with 106 victories, 104 pole position e 206 podiums, numbers that make it the most successful driver in the history of Formula 1. All accompanied by 7 world titlesan absolute record that Hamilton shares with Michael Schumacher.

With the victory in Barcelona, ​​Hamilton further enriched his palmarès by breaking record after record. For example, there were elapses between his first victory and his last 19 years old And 4 days: an unprecedented interval in the history of the category. A figure greater than the 15 years and 212 days that separate the first and last victory of Kimi Räikkönen (Sepang 2003 and Austin 2018), and at 14 years and 32 days of Michael Schumacher (Spa 1992 and Shanghai 2006). But that’s not all: driver number 44 is now also in the rankings older pilots ever to win a Grand Prix, placing at seventh place. Let’s see in detail all the records of Lewis Hamilton’s extraordinary career, which reached season number one 20 in Formula 1.

Formula 1 career: the driver who holds the most records

Lewis Hamilton continues to write the history of Formula 1 after his first victory in Ferrari at the Barcelona GP, arrived 30 years after Michael Schumacher’s first success driving the Maranello single-seater, right on the Catalan circuit. TO 41 years oldthe seven-time world champion continues to update a career that has made him the most successful driver in the history of Formula 1. A dominant version of Hamilton has returned to Barcelona, ​​as in his time with Mercedes, when the famous “It’s Hammer Time” communicated via radio by its engineer indicated the time to push to the limit, often with devastating effects for the opponents.

Hamilton is having his 20th season in F1, confirming himself among the longest-serving drivers in history. The primacy belongs to Fernando Alonsowith 22 seasons held between 2001 and 2026, with a break between 2019 and 2020. Here are some of Lewis Hamilton’s most incredible records:

Driver with the most victories: with the victory in Barcelona, ​​Lewis Hamilton reached the mark 106 victories in F1, all-time record holder ahead of Michael Schumacher (91) and Max Verstappen (71).

with the victory in Barcelona, ​​Lewis Hamilton reached the mark in F1, all-time record holder ahead of Michael Schumacher (91) and Max Verstappen (71). Driver with most pole positions in history: the British sprinted ahead of everyone 104 times, ahead of legendary drivers such as Michael Schumacher (68) and Ayrton Senna (65).

the British sprinted ahead of everyone times, ahead of legendary drivers such as Michael Schumacher (68) and Ayrton Senna (65). Driver with most pole positions on different circuits: here too Hamilton excels with 32 pole positions arrived on different circuits, behind him Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen (23).

here too Hamilton excels with arrived on different circuits, behind him Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen (23). Driver with the most podiums: in 387 total races, Lewis Hamilton finished on the podium 206 times (53%) no one like him in the history of F1. Behind him we find Michael Schumacher (155), Max Verstappen (128), Sebastian Vettel (122).

in total races, Lewis Hamilton finished on the podium times no one like him in the history of F1. Behind him we find Michael Schumacher (155), Max Verstappen (128), Sebastian Vettel (122). Driver with the most laps led: he is the driver who has led the most laps of anyone in the category with ben 5521 laps followed by Michael Schumacher (5111) and Max Verstappen (3873).

he is the driver who has led the most laps of anyone in the category with ben followed by Michael Schumacher (5111) and Max Verstappen (3873). Driver with the most points: I am 5133 the points scored in Hamilton’s career, 341 races on 387 he completed them by scoring at least one point, an absolute record in F1.

Lewis Hamilton breaks longevity records: he is the first driver to win in his 20s, 30s and 40s

There longevity it is one of the aspects that make Lewis Hamilton’s career unique. To understand the greatness of the British driver it is enough to observe a record that he consolidated after his first victory in Ferrari: he is the only driver in the history of Formula 1 to have won at least one Grand Prix in his 20, 30 And 40 years. Hamilton is also contesting his 20th season in the top category, a goal surpassed only by Fernando Alonso with 22 championships played.

With the victory achieved in Barcelona at the age of 41 years, 5 months and 7 days, Hamilton became the older pilot to win a Grand Prix in the modern era of Formula 1 and the first over 40 to do so in 21st century. The last 40-year-old driver to win a Grand Prix in the modern era was Nigel Mansell in the Australian GP of 1994but in the history of Formula 1 there are even more extreme cases, such as that of Jack Brabhamwinner of the South African GP in 1970 to 43 years old.

His continuity is also demonstrated by another impressive record: between the 2007 Australian GP and the 2020 Bahrain GP he took part in 265 consecutive Grands Prixthe longest streak in the history of Formula 1. The success obtained on the Catalan circuit also allowed Hamilton to enter the ranking of oldest winners ever of Formula 1, occupying the seventh place absolute. Between his first victory, obtained in Canada in 2007, and that in Barcelona in 2026, there were 19 years old And 4 daysalso an absolute record which testifies to his extraordinary ability to remain competitive at the highest levels for almost two decades.

The victory in Spain also had a particular meaning for the Ferrariwith Hamilton becoming only the fourth driver in the history of the Scuderia to win a Grand Prix after turning 40. Before the Briton’s success, he had been the last Ferrari driver over 40 to win a race Juan Manuel Fangio in the German GP of 1956at 45 years and 42 days.

Hamilton’s longevity also emerges from his ability to win with different teams. After successes with McLaren and Mercedes, the Briton became the first driver in the history of Formula 1 to win at least one Grand Prix with McLaren, Mercedes And Ferrari. Furthermore, no driver had ever won a victory after passing the 300 departures in his career: Hamilton even succeeded three timesat Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps in 2024 and in Barcelona in 2026. Finally, Lewis Hamilton also takes home the record of being the first English driver to win with Ferrari in the 21st centurythe last to succeed was Eddie Irvine at the 1999 Malaysian GP.