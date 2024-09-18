Lidia Poet 2, release date and first trailer revealed

It was February 15, 2023 when a series arrived on the Netflix catalog ready to tell the true story of the first female lawyer in Italy: La legge di Lidia Poet. A series that has conquered the entire world thanks to a light but profound, fun and very interesting story about the story of the first female lawyer in Italy played by the very talented Matilda De Angelis. The success of the Italian series has been such that it didn’t take long before Netflix decided to announce its return with a second season but if, until now, we still had no idea when it could come out, now things have changed because not only do we know the release date of Lidia Poet 2 but we also have the first teaser trailer.

Who was Lidia Poet, the true story

Lidia Poet’s Law 2: First Images from the Set

In July 2023, Netflix showed fans of La legge di Lidia Poet the first exclusive images from the set of the new season, thus giving the first clues about what to expect from the second season of La legge di Lidia Poet.

Lidia Poet’s Law, the review

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Italia (@netflixit)

How did Lidia Poet’s Law end?

Lidia Poet’s Law 2: The Plot

Lidia is not allowed to be a lawyer because of a law written by men. So this time she aims even higher, she wants to change the law. While she continues to collaborate with her brother Enrico, tackling new cases and fighting for women’s rights, she wants to convince him to run for Parliament so that her law can finally find a voice. Lidia has completely finished with love, especially with Jacopo, responsible for having sold the family villa and on a collision course with all the Poëts. But Jacopo and Lidia are forced to meet again to share, against their will, a secret investigation that concerns them closely, rediscovering the complicity and fun that has always bound them. The new King’s Prosecutor, Fourneau, a man of the institutions who unexpectedly treats Lidia as her equal, pushing her to question the complex and contradictory relationship she has with feelings, and the cost of the personal sacrifice she is making in the name of her ideals. In the six new episodes Lidia will continue to relentlessly break down the pieces of this world built by men for men, with absolute brilliance, disorienting her opponent with intelligence, irony and without half measures, but not without ever questioning herself.

Lidia Poët’s Law 2: Who’s in the Cast, Old and New Faces

Returning to the cast of La legge di Lidia Poet 2 are the great protagonist Matilda De Angelis as Lidia Poet and Eduardo Scarpetta as the journalist Jacopo Barberis. Also returning are Pier Luigi Pasino (Enrico Poët, Lidia’s brother), Sara Lazzaro and Sinéad Thornhill (Teresa Barberis, Enrico’s wife, and Marianna Poët, their daughter) and Dario Aita (Andrea Caracciolo). They are joined by the new entry Gianmarco Saurino, in the role of the prosecutor Fourneau.

Lidia Poet’s Law 2: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Lidia Poet’s Law 2 is coming out on Netflix on October 30, 2024.

Lidia Poet’s Law 2: The Teaser Trailer