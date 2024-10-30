Lidia Poet 2, the complete cast

The adventures return from October 30th on Netflix The law of Lidia Poët the lawyer who actually lived in Savoy Italy, who in the series, as she was in reality, fights with all her might for the right to practice the profession and not only that, given that, in the second season, premiered in Alice in the city, as part of the Rome Film Festival, Lidia raised the bar by embracing the battle for women’s right to vote which in those years was inflaming many European countries. The protagonist of the series, which mixes comedy, noir, action with the charm of a late nineteenth-century setting, is Matilda De Angelis, together with her, in the cast many actors and characters fundamental to the development of the compelling plot of this series. Let’s find out who they are.

The law of Lidia Poët 2: the cast, the actors and the characters

Lidia Poët (Matilda De Angelis)

She is the protagonist of the series, inspired by a person who really existed and who was the first woman to be admitted to the barristers’ register in Italy.

She is played by one of the most popular young actresses in Italian cinema, Matilda De Angelis who made her debut almost by chance, very young, in Veloce come il Vento, by Matteo Rovere who also directed her in Lidia Poet. After that brilliant debut, his career immediately took off, landing important roles in films and TV series, not only in Italy but also overseas where he took part in the miniseries Undoing with Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman. In 2021 she won the David di Donatello as supporting actress for The Incredible Story of the Rose Island. Nelkswas also one of the co-hosts for one evening of the last Sanremo Festival.

Jacopo Barberis (Eduardo Scarpetta)

Jacopo is the reporter who helps Lidia in her investigations, but also the brother-in-law of Lidia’s brother and the man with whom the protagonist soon falls in love. He comes to ask her to marry him, but things don’t go well and, after choosing to sell the family villa, Jacopo finds himself alone.

Playing Jacopo Barberis is Eduardo Scarpetta, a young descendant of one of the most important families of Italian theater, being the same as the De Filippo brothers. Scarpetta can boast important experiences on set, directed by authors such as Ferzan Ozpetek and above all Mario Martone. He was also part of the cast of the phenomenon series L’Amica Geniale and took on the role of Ignazio Fiorio for the series I Leoni di Sicilia. For his role in Qui rido io, Martone’s film dedicated to the figure of his ancestor, Eduardo Scarpetta, the young actor won his first David di Donatello.

Prosecutor Fourneau (GIanmarco Saurino)

He is a character who joins the cast in the second season of La Legge di Lidia Poet. He will immediately prove to be correct and dutiful, respectful and interested in Lidia’s investigations and also in Lidia herself, so much so that things will soon become complicated on a sentimental level for the protagonist.

Gianmarco Saurino plays the charming prosecutor. Born in Pugliese in 1992, he is an actor who divides his time between cinema, theater and TV. On the big screen he was the protagonist of the two films Maschile Singulare and Maschile Plural, on TV we saw him in Che Dio ci ai, Doc and Per Elisa – the Claps case in which he played Gildo, the brother of the girl who disappeared and was found hidden in the attic of a church, a role for which he won a special silver ribbon.

Enrico Poët (Pier Luigi Pasino)

Enrico is Lidia’s brother, also a lawyer. Although he does not share her way of seeing life, he welcomes her into his home and acts as her “voice” on an official level before the courts and bureaucracy while his sister tries to have her right to practice as a lawyer recognized. He turns out to be a reliable accomplice in Lidia’s battles and investigations, whom she takes to study as a collaborator.

Enrico Poet is played by Pier Luigi Pasino, Piedmontese actor, singer and author. He is part of the well-known and brilliant theater company Carrozzeria Orfeo. At the cinema he worked in the film The young Messiah by Cyrus Nowrasteh and is among the performers in E noi come ssronzi remanste a viso by Pif and in the film Tigers by Ronnie Sandhal. On TV the public saw him in the series: “Mameli the boy who changed Italy” on Rai Uno and on Sky in “Petra 3”, directed by Maria Sole Tognazzi.

Teresa Barberis (Sara Lazzaro)

Teresa is Jacopo’s sister, Enrico’s wife and Lidia’s sister-in-law and is the mother of Marianna Poet. Just as, even more so than her husband, she does not look favorably on her sister-in-law’s excesses and non-conformism, caring a lot about conventions and appearances and having the ambition to grow socially, also through the identification of a good match for the role of boyfriend of the young daughter.

Sara Lazzaro plays Teresa. Born in 1984, graduated in acting in London, Sara Lazzaro has worked in the cinema with, among others, Susanna Nicchiarelli and Paolo Virzì. Many important roles in various TV series, from Agnese, ex-wife of the protagonist in Doc 3, to the role in Sono Lillo, passing through The Young Pope, Braccialetti Rossi, Call my agent Italia and No activity.