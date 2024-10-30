Lidia Poet 2, where it was filmed, all the locations

Coming Wednesday 30 October on Netflix, Lidia Poet 2. The second season of the series starring Matilda De Angelis will take the public back into the adventures of the lawyer who fights for her and women’s emancipation in Savoy Italy, but also in the atmosphere elegant, fascinating and a little mysterious of Turin at the end of the 19th century.

The city with its buildings, its streets, its monuments, its cafes, is a true co-protagonist of one of the most loved and popular series on the red N platform. But where exactly was Lidia Poet 2 filmed? What are the evocative locations that form the backdrop to the adventures of the bold protagonist played by Matilda De Angelis?

Our journey to the places of Lidia Poet can only begin from Piazza Carlo Alberto, one of the living rooms of the city that we often see crossed, and from the nearby Palazzo Carignano, whose façade on Piazza Carignano was used for the exterior of the Court where Lidia would like to return to becoming a lawyer, but who she still frequents as “assistant” to her brother Enrico. In the series we also see the former Le Nove prison appear, And Palazzo dei Cavalieri, which became the headquarters of the editorial staff of the Gazzetta Piemontese, newspaper where Jacopo Barberis works. Remaining in the heart of the city, another very popular location is that of Piazza San Carlo.

The headquarters of the Prosecutor’s Office and Fourneau’s offices are located in Palazzo Cisterna as well as in the university, while Villa Rignon, in the series, becomes Villa Cravero. Other streets crossed by Lidia and her adventures are via della Consolata, via Magenta and some scenes were also filmed near the Church of Santa Pelagia. In short, the heart of Turin is the heart of the setting of Lidia Poet 2. But the production of the Netflix series also found and used several suggestive locations in the surroundings of the Piedmontese capital. Some scenes were in fact filmed in Carignano taking advantage of the suggestive views provided by the village, with the Church of the Holy Spirit, and Villa Bona was transformed into the Jacopo Barberis house. In Aglié the presence of the beautiful ducal castle was exploited, and Matilda De Angelis and colleagues also filmed a Borgo Cornalese and Villa Malfatti in San Giorgio Canavese.