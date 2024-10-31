Life as Carlo 3, Verdone conquering Sanremo





The adventures of Carlo Verdone, or his alter ego, the protagonist of a TV series, return on Paramount+ from November 16th with Vita da Carlo 3. The new season, premiered at the last Rome Film Festival, together with the protagonist, features a packed cast of popular faces. Carlo’s stage family has been confirmed, with Monica Guerritore in the role of his ex-wife Sandra, to whom he is still linked by a relationship of profound affection and complicity, Caterina De Angelis in the role of his daughter Maddalena and Antonio Bannò in the role of his son-in-law Chicco, Filippo Contri in the role of the son Giovanni and Maria Paiato in that of Mrs. Annamaria. New entry, in the role of fellow artist and very bizarre neighbor Marcello Macchia, is Maccio Capatonda, while Ema Stokholma is present in the role of herself, Maha Musy is the Rai manager who proposes to Carlo Verdone the artistic direction of the Sanremo Festival and Giovanni Esposito is Thomas Formica, the musician chosen as his right-hand man and consultant to face the arduous undertaking. Among the guest stars of this season we will see: Gianna Nannini, Gianni Morandi, Zucchero, Nino D’Angelo, Roberto D’Agostino, Betty Senatore, Serena Dandini.

Life of Charles 3, plot

At the beginning of the third season of Vita da Carlo we find a Carlo Verdone tired of cinema, who instead aspires to dedicate himself to theatre, writing or projects that he considers more stimulating for his artistic streak. He then takes a drastic decision and asks his press office to organize a press conference to announce his retirement from the world of the big screen to journalists. A few hours before the big announcement, however, Carlo Verdone receives a truly incredible and unexpected proposal. In fact, a Rai manager offers him the artistic direction of the Sanremo Festival. He is shy, he is not at all convinced, but all the people around him push him to accept. At that point he tries to understand how to move, finds the right consultant and begins his great and unpredictable adventure to set up a Festival where the common thread is green and sustainability. But the undertaking will prove to be much more complicated than expected, and will also lead him to clash with big names in Italian music, such as a very angry Gianna Nannini, while even at home, as always, life does not leave him a moment of tranquility, between the sentimental affairs of the children, the disastrous baptism of the nephew, Mrs. Annamaria’s secret and a new, very annoying neighbor.

Vita da Carlo 3, the new season is the richest and most eventful

From the first episodes (we have seen 3 of them and we base this review on those), the third season of Vita da Carlo makes a leap in quality compared to the previous ones, although pleasant. This time Carlo Verdone finds himself grappling, again by chance and in spite of himself, with the Sanremo Festival, the largest musical, or rather, media, event in Italy, and obviously, this idea at the basis of the plot already enriches it with dynamism, curiosity , and very tasty cameos by many guest stars who fit perfectly with the story and embellish a narrative that wants to take us behind the scenes and into the gears of the most impressive organizational machine in the world of Italian entertainment, through the eyes and direct experience of a a great music lover, but a neophyte in a very different environment from what he expected.

Already from these premises one can understand the myriad of situations, challenges, obstacles, inadequacies, desires and frustrations that will see Carlo Verdone’s alter ego as the protagonist, between realism and imagination. In addition to this main narrative line, the stories of the secondary characters also become more substantial, starting with that of her daughter Maddalena, a young career mother who, at the beginning of the season, to pursue her dreams, leaves the daily life of growing up to her partner. little Lallo. This narrative line, that of the son Giovanni’s relationship with a conspiracy theorist and that of Mrs. Annamaria’s gambling addiction, are very fresh stories because they are extremely current, almost in direct contact with reality. The result is that one has the impression of being faced with an increasingly multi-faceted, rich and choral series, and a universe revolves around the protagonist who, like him, strives to find an (impossible) solution to his own agitated existence.

Vita da Carlo 3 gives the audience a lot of irony and self-irony, from Verdone and all the big names involved, and lots of laughter between imagination and reality, between realism and sudden poetic flashes.

Rating: 7.5