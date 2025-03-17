Little Siberia: Plot, Trailer, when it comes out on Netflix

Netflix distributes his first Finnish film in March 2025. We are talking about “Little Siberia”, adaptation directed by Dome Karukoski of the novel of the same name by Success signed by Amps Tuomainen (in the limelight as selected by the Times as one of the best books of the year), praised for his black humor and a plot full of suspended suspense that the film aims to transpose on the screen. The film sees the participation of well -known Finnish actors and combines thriller elements, black comedy and drama, taking us to the heart of the culture and landscape of northern Finland.

Little Siberia: the plot

The story is set in the quiet village of Hurmevaara, whose routine is turned upside down when, in the middle of the night, a meteorite drives the roof of a car. The mayor of the country sees an economic opportunity for the community in decline in this event, considering the meteorite of exceptional value. To protect him until his evaluation – which will take place in London – in charge Joel, parish priest of the village as well as former veteran of the forces of the peace, to supervise him in the local museum. But the priceless find attracts the attention of criminals, both amateur and professionals. To put more flesh to cook, Joel faces a personal crisis: his wife announces a pregnancy, but he knows well that he is sterile because of a wound of war, a secret that has not yet revealed to his wife.

Little Siberia: the cast

The cast of the film collects a series of Finnish actors, some of which already known in local cinematography. The cast is composed of (actors and respective roles):

Rune Tem (Petar)

Tommi Korpela (Tarvainen)

Malla Malmivaara (Krista)

Martti Suosalo (Matias)

Janne Hyytiäinen (Rolle)

Eero Ritala (Joel)

Jenni Banerjee (Karolina)

Chike Ohanwe (Junior Constable)

Severi Saarinen (Räystäinen)

Timo Lavikainen (Senior Constable)

Amira Khalifa (Minna)

Haymon Maria Buttinger (Mikis)

Little Siberia: when it comes out

Netflix launches “Little Siberia”, globally, on March 21, 2025. A historic date for the Nordic country: “Pikku Siperia” (this is the original title) is in fact the first Finnish feature film produced by the famous platform.

Little Siberia: the trailer

In replacement of the usual trailer, Netflix has released for “Little Siberia” a clip with a sequence of the film:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-nstdzkefnu