Llama 3.1, what is it and how powerful is Meta’s open source artificial intelligence

Meta Llama 3.1. Credit: Meta.



Llama 3.1 of Meta represents a significant leap in the field of open source artificial intelligence. With a capacity of 405 billion parameters (in its largest version, that is Llama 3.1 405B), at the moment It is the most advanced and powerful open source model ever released. This new version supports an extended context length of up to 128,000 tokens and supports eight different languages, making it extremely versatile and useful for a wide range of applications. It will be used for synthetic data generation, model distillation (the process of transferring the essential knowledge and skills of a larger model to a smaller, more efficient one), multilingual translation, and much more.

Llama 3.1 Features and Performance: What it is and How it Works

One of the most impressive features of the Llama 3.1 is its ability to rival industry-leading closed-back models such as the GPT-4o and Claude 3.5 Sonnet. Reviews of over 150 sets of benchmarks demonstrated that Llama 3.1 is competitive on complex tasks such as mathematical reasoning, tool use, and translation. Additionally, Meta improved the quality and quantity of training data, increasing the effectiveness of the model through iterative post-training procedures and direct preference optimizations.

Another crucial aspect is the model scalability. Thanks to the use of over 16,000 H100 GPUsLlama 3.1 has been trained on more than 15 trillion tokensan undertaking that required significant optimizations to the training stack. Meta, moreover, having quantized its new models from 16 to 8 bits was able to reduce the computational requirements, allowing them to operate on single server nodes.

But Llama 3.1 is not only powerful, it is also built to be integrated into a larger system, with additional components such as Llama Guard 3 And Prompt Guard for safety and responsible use. Meta has also introduced Llama Stacka standardized interface to facilitate interoperability between the various components of the Llama system.

Llama 3.1 is available at free download from this page, in three different versions: 405B (the most powerful of all), 70B And 8B.

Security Concerns About Open Source AI Models

The news of the public release of the Llama 3.1 code has sparked mixed opinions in the tech world, essentially “splitting” the opinion of tech experts and enthusiasts in two. Some of them are clearly in favor of the thing, while another part maintains that the release of such powerful open source AI models could represent a serious cyber threat. This is not the latter opinion. Mark ZuckerbergCEO of Meta, who wrote in a post published on his company’s blog: