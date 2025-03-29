Lol 5, the promoted and rejected (so far) of the new edition





In four years and five editions, Lol: whoever laughs has become one of the best known and followed comic shows in Italy. The release of Lol 5, from March 27 on first videos with the first five episodes pending the grand finale of next Thursday, is therefore welcomed as a sort of ritual, tradition, by those who (still) love this game show in which ten comedians challenge each other not to laugh. And, perhaps, like a tax to be paid for those who cannot stand (more) Lol, who every year must find 9+1 new comedians risking to get to the bottom of the barrel.

The new season has offered topics for both admirers and detractors. Because if on the one hand it is true, mathematically speaking, that at least ten ten comic talents worthy of note or by force of things come out every year, if they do not recall old competitors, in the end they will look for comedians on the street; On the other hand, at least for now, the format holds up and Lol 5 has given us several fun moments. To take stock before the sixth and last episode, therefore, here are who they were – in our opinion – the best and worst competitors, and therefore the promoted and rejected of Lol 5. So far.

The best at Lol 5: Federico Basso and Andrea Pisani

To want to give reason to those who despise Lol, it could be noted that it is actually dangerously close to the abyss, or rather at the bottom of the barrel, when the funniest comedians of Lol 5 are two Turinese, namely Federico Basso and Andrea Pisani. Yet it is just like that. Bass, who began working as a video editor to the TG of Rete 4 and Italy 1 (and perhaps you will have heard a joke of Marta Zoboli who made the correspondent: “Without assembly it is worth nothing”), is the authentic revelation of Lol 5, with its almost inscribable impassiveness combined with the ability to dig in the minds of colleagues until the laughter flows. Pisani, even without his friend Luca Peracino dei Pantars, is asserted with hilarious words games and a versatility that leads him to play the piano and oscillate the jaw with the same grace.

(Note: the author of this review is also Turinese)

The others promoted to Lol 5

Among the others who have deserved the promotion so far (net of any eliminations that we do not spoil here) there are certainly the very young Tommy Cassi, who with his “visible man” has fully convinced us, and with his naivety and ignorance of references prior to 2015 he could help him not to laugh. Promoted, and very bad, the great Geppi Cucciari, who does not make the least effort to hide his annoyance towards others. The performances of two experiences of experience such as Enrico Brignano (hit by a mourning in these days) and Raul Cremona, as Marta Zoboli (his scream to strive not to laugh will remain memorable) and the young Alessandro Ciacci, winner of the second edition of Lol Talent Show, are also positive.

The Bocciati (so far) of Lol 5

Those who have not yet completely convinced us are Valeria Graci and Flora Canto. The former partner of Katia Follesa, Valeria, seems too worried not to win and therefore appears a little tense and blocked. Brignano’s wife, Flora, appeared fearful of us, as if she felt compelled to make at least as Enrico laugh, and therefore it is at times rigid, but we are confident both for her and for Valeria.

The worst of Lol 5

Sorry to say, but the worst of this fifth edition are, for the moment, the new conductors, Angelo Pintus and Alessandro Siani. Pintus, who as a competitor we have loved, seems a bit uncomfortable in this new role of second conductor: while Frank Matano made his spontaneity laugh, Pintus seems more than anything else worried not to make mistakes. And to help Siani get away, given that the Campania director appears disoriented and forced in his attempt to seem casual instead. We would not have thought of regretting Fedez, but Siani still has several edges to be smoothed.

VOTE: 7.3

