Lol Talent Show 2: The trailer of the new season of the Prime Video comic show

Lol Talent Show returns to Prime Videos with the second edition: this year too, the show competes in emerging comedians who will be played in the fifth edition of Lol: whoever laughs is out. Here is the official trailer and all the things to know on Lol Talent Show 2: whoever makes you laugh is inside, from the name of the conductor to that of the judges to the release date.

Lol 5: conductors, competitors, release date

Who are the judges and the conductor of Lol Talent Show 2

They return as jurors of Lol Talent Show Elio and Katia Follesa, among the most loved protagonists of the past editions of Lol, at their side the new entry Lillo Petrolo. The conduction of Mago Forest also confirmed also the veteran of the comedy show, which will accompany the judges in search of the next competitor of Lol.

Who are the famous guest comedians

There will be four episode guest stars, Edoardo Ferrario, Valeria Graci, Lucia Ocone and Andrea Pisani, who will join the jury and will be able to change the fate of a competitor.

How Lol Talent Show 2 works

Professional comedians, amateurs and artists of all kinds who will perform in front of the jury to play their chances of becoming part of the cast of the fifth season of Lol: whoever laughs is outside.

When Lol Talent Show comes out 2

The new episodes will be available from Thursday 27 February on Prime Video, a month before the release of Lol 5.

The Lol Talent Show trailer 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7krnkyfwzl0