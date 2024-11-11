Los Niños Perdidos: 40 days in the forest, plot, true story, when the new Netflix docufilm comes out

The incredible story of Lesly, Soleiny, Tien and Cristin, who went down in history as “los niños perdidos” (the missing children), lands on Netflix. Directed by Oscar-winning director Orlando von Einsiedel, in fact, the new docufilm “Los Niños Perdidos: 40 days in the forest” will be available for streaming on the platform starting from November 14th. Based on a true story, from the tragedy of the accident to the battle for survival to the increasingly faint hope of being found, four children are the protagonists of an unprecedented rescue mission. Let’s find out all the details, from the plot to the cast.

Los Niños Perdidos: 40 days in the forest, the plot and the true story

The new Netflix docufilm “Los Niños Perdidos: 40 days in the forest” tells the story of four indigenous children left alone and missing in the Amazon jungle following a plane crash and the incredible rescue mission to find them. The film – as mentioned – is inspired by a true story, which for a long time came close to tragedy, keeping everyone in suspense.

In May 2023, in fact, the disappearance of four children from the Huitoto indigenous community became a case of national interest in Colombia and beyond. A small plane that was traveling from the town of Araracuara, in the south-east of Colombia, to San José del Guaviare, in the center of the country, crashed in the Colombian rainforest. All the adults on board (the mother of the children, the head of the indigenous community and the pilot) lost their lives and their bodies were found 15 days later. However, there is no trace of Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy (13 years old), Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy (9 years old), Tien Ranoque Mucutuy (5 years old) and Cristin Ranoque Mucutuy (only one year old).

During the rescue mission, every day hope seemed to fade but, after 40 days, the children were found by Pedro Sánche, in charge of the search operations. The four had survived in the jungle among makeshift shelters, wild fruit, hunting, dangerous animals and armed groups in the areas, also taking care of a newborn baby and becoming protagonists of one of the most incredible stories in recent history.

Los Niños Perdidos: 40 days in the forest, the cast and the director

Directed by director Orlando von Einsiedel (Oscar winner in 2017 with “The White Helmets” in the best documentary short category), “Los Niños Perdidos: 40 days in the forest” tells the story of the surviving children from the point of view of the protagonists of the story, from ‘The Colombian Army to the volunteer rescuers and the families of the children.

Los Niños Perdidos: 40 Days in the Forest, when it comes out on Netflix

“Los Niños Perdidos: 40 Days in the Forest” will be available for streaming on Netflix (via app or official website) starting from Thursday 14 November 2024 for all subscribers to the platform.