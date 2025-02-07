Love Forever: plot and release date of the Swedish love film by Netflix

A tender romantic comedy from Sweden in time for Valentine’s Day. Netflix announces Love Foreverthe film written and directed by Staffan Lindberg. Here is everything you need to know about the Northern European film.

Love Forever, the advances on the plot

The film, reads in the official synopsis of Netflix, tells of Hanna and Samuel, two inhabitants of Stockholm whose plans for a underwear without frills in the countryside are put upside down by family and friends. The chaos unleashes when Hanna runs away from the ceremony and a fight breaks out. But a new day is born from the confusion that marks the beginning of a more peaceful future.

Love Forever, the cast

The cast of the film includes, among others, Matilda Källström, Charlie Gustofsson, Doreen Ndagire, Philip Oros, Kjell Bergqvist, Babben Larsson, Claes Malborg, Anja Lundkvist, Vilhelm Blomgren, Ivar Forsling, Niklas Engdahl, Erik Törner, Julia Heveus and Katarina Ewerlöf.

Love Forever, when it comes out on Netflix

The film is released on Netflix on February 14, 2025.