Love Me Love Me 2 will be there, Prime Video confirms the sequel to the Italian young adult film

As was easily predictable, especially considering the “?” after the final “The End”, Love Me Love Me 2 will happen. Prime Video has officially announced the confirmation for the second cinematic chapter based on the phenomenon novel of the same name by Stefania S, who with her literary tetralogy has gained over 25 million reads on Wattpad (published in Italy by Sperling & Kupfer).

What Love Me Love Me 2 is about

After the success of the first film, Prime Video continues the story with a new feature film that will expand the narrative universe of Love Me Love Me, bringing back to the screen the characters and emotions that have fascinated millions of readers and spectators around the world.

How Love Me Love Me ends

At the end of the first film, June seems to have decidedly chosen James, preferring him to Will, with the two friends finding each other in a time of need, when James was involved in a car accident caused by his stepfather Austin. Will helped June extract a stunned James from the car, saving his life and proving that he had overcome the jealousy that had led him to challenge his friend-rival.

The cast of Love Me Love Me 2

Filmed in English, Love Me Love Me 2 is the new Italian Original film that will continue the story that began with the first chapter. The protagonists Mia Jenkins, Pepe Barroso Silva, and Luca Melucci will return to their respective roles, accompanying the audience in a new chapter of the saga.

The new young adult romance is directed by Roger Kumble, co-produced by Lotus Production – a Leone Film Group company – and Amazon MGM Studios, with the support of WEBTOON Productions, and will be available exclusively on Prime Video worldwide.

When Love Me Love Me 2 comes out

Given that filming on the sequel to Love Me Love Me hasn’t started yet, it can be assumed that Love Me Love Me 2 won’t be released on Prime Video until 2027.