Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, Ryan Murphy’s new series on Disney+: plot and when it comes out

The complex and heartbreaking journey of a couple whose private love became a national obsession. Disney+ announces Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, first chapter of the new anthology by Ryan Murphy. Here’s everything we know.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, the plot

It was a love story that captured the nation’s attention, the synopsis reads: John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr. was America’s closest figure to royalty. The country watched him transform from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media celebrity. Carolyn Bessette was a star in her own right. Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she had risen from sales assistant to manager at Calvin Klein, becoming a trusted confidante of the founder of the same name. The bond between John and Carolyn was immediate, electrifying and undeniable. As their love story took shape before the eyes of the entire nation, their growing fame and resulting media attention threatened to tear them apart.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, the cast

The cast of the series includes Paul Anthony Kelly, Sarah Pidgeon, Grace Gummer, Naomi Watts, Alessandro Nivola, Leila George, Sydney Lemmon and Constance Zimmer.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, production

The FX series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette was created by Connor Hines and stars Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Connor Hines, Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Monica Levinson, Kim Rosenstock, DV DeVincentis and Tanase Popa as executive producers. Max Winkler is executive producer and director of the pilot episode. The series is produced by 20th Television.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, when it comes out

The series debuts on Disney+ on February 13, 2026, debuting with the first three, followed by one episode per week, every Friday.