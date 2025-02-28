“Love takes”: trailer, plot, cast and release date of the romantic comedy with Hero Fiennes Tiffin

A new romantic comedy with Hero Fiennes Tiffin, the nephew actor for the mother of the most famous Ralph and Joseph Fiennes, is coming to AFTER fans. It is called Picture This – Love is triggered, it is a British film whose title is a game of words on photography, and below you will find all the information on the cast, plot and release date, in addition to the official trailer in Italian of the film.

The cast of the love is taken

Hero Fiennes Tiffin is co-protagonist together with Simone Ashley (Olivia of Sex Education or Miss Sharma in Bridgerton 2). With them Sindhu Vee, Luke Fetherston, Nikesh Patel, Adil Ray, Anoshka Chadha, Eben Figueiredo, Kulvinder Ghir, Asim Chaudhry and also Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso, The Devil’s Hour, Surface 2). He takes love is directed by Prarthana Mohan, written by Nikita LaLwani, produced by Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg.

What is the love is about

In this exciting romantic comedy, Pia (Simone Ashley), photographer in difficulty, receives a prediction: true love and success in his career await it in the next five appointments he will participate in. With the marriage of the sister who looms and the family who acts as an organizer of meetings, his ex (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) reappears, throwing his sentimental and professional life in the chaos.

When Picture This comes out

Take love is available in streaming on Prime Videos from Thursday 6 March.

The trailer of Picture This

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_vg2_g21oro