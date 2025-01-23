“Love to die for”: trailer, plot and release date of the new Spanish romantic comedy series

After the Mexican productions of Familia de Medianoche and Las Azules, a new series in Spanish arrives on Apple TV+, but this time made in Spain. Apple TV+ is launching the Spanish-language romantic comedy Love You to Death, previously known by its English and Spanish titles Love You to Death, created by Goya Award-nominated Barcelona director Dani de la Orden (Casa en Flames). Here are the first previews on the plot, cast and release date, and the official trailer in Italian of the series.

What is Love to Die about?

The Spanish series tells the story of the cautious Raúl (Joan Amargós, Show Yourself), who reconnects with Marta (Verónica Echegui, Orígenes secretos), a free spirit who has just become pregnant, after being diagnosed with heart cancer. The two resume a friendship that began in childhood and, in a relationship united by destiny, begin to test their beliefs about love. Can Marta, who is afraid of bonding with someone, fall in love? And can Raúl meet the love of his life?

The cast of Love to Die

The cast also includes Paula Malia (Valeria), Cristian Valencia (Barcelona Christmas Night), Claudia Melo (Love is Forever), Roger Coma (Grand Hotel), Joan Solé (Cardo), Julián Villagrán (The Snow Girl) and David Bagés ( The Last Night at Tremor Beach).

Love You to Death – A muerte is created and directed by Dani de la Orden, with Montse Garcia (La Ruta, Alba, The Age of Anger), Ana Eiras (Crazy About Her) and Elena Bort (Ana Tramel. El juego) as executive producers. The series is a production of Atresmedia TV in collaboration with Sábado Películas, DeAPlaneta and Playtime Movies.

When A muerte – Love You to Death comes out on Apple TV+

Love to Die will be released on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 5 February with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Wednesday until 12 March.

The trailer for Love to Die