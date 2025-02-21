Lucio Corsi said what we needed to hear us say





At the end of December, in front of the umpteenth post of a couple dressed as an elf with the son coordinated in front of the Christmas tree, I wondered what happened to all this obsession for self-representation on social networks. When it will come to saturation, finally giving us nausea. I didn’t know how to answer. Because, after all, however much my intuition could immerse themselves in imagining, I was still inside too to the neck: three days before I had shared several photos of my office decorated as a party. In short, I was also building my public character, and above all I was obviously building it winning. Then came Lucio Corsi, who in six days went from being a singer -songwriter unknown to the general public to the symbol of the national popular song. And I thought that the success of his “I wanted to be a tough”, second classified in Sanremo, in some way contained an answer to this question: the song is, among other things, a mirror on the neurosis of this egging of the relationship with oneself and with the judgment of others. And that’s exactly what we ask the real songwriters: tell us what we need, perhaps even before having the lucidity to understand it. On the other hand, it is no coincidence that in 2021, while the red areas kept us closed in the house, the rebel rock of the Måneskin won.

The concept is that, if Corsi had published his song some time ago, it would have been equally listened to by the public, because of its overwhelming beauty, but most likely it would have been less felt. In fact, that of courses is an eulogy to the uniqueness of each of us in the real – and therefore motivating conviction – of being able to accept their own fragility; And, although the ode to “normality” has always been well accepted by the public, because in these times of toxic “performer”, in these times it becomes all too necessary to be considered Ruffiana. “I wanted to be a tough,” explained the artist, “he talks about the fact that we often cannot become what he dreamed of being and that often we dream of something that is actually not much better than we are already. This world wants us indestructible, inscalling, perfect and solid like stones but we are much more in the balance. The balance is precarious, you just have to accept it. “

“How hard the world is, for normal ones,” he sings courses. And the words come heartening, since they are pronounced at the end of years in which the time invested to look at the lives well bent and exposed to the showcase – ours, of our neighbors, of the influencers who have drunk the world of perfection revealed unreal – has been out measure. They arrive at the right time, that is, that of exhaustion. The one in which we ended up living social pressure in a now paradoxical way: on the one hand the run -up remains to build a successful public identity (and, even if loser, however flaunted in a fetishization of fragility); On the other, the race to save himself, to investigate why the concept of “mental health”, to the point of bringing him to the abuse, to the emptying of meaning in the case of certain commercial drifts. To put peace between the parties, the Tuscan minstrel thinks about it today. Which, in this festival defined as the least political in recent years, uses “the soul and not politics as Nick Cave”, to use his words. “I’m nothing more than Lucio,” sings.

Even cloying beatification

In short, courses is the opposite of what we chase frantically, and for this reason he seduces us. It comes from what he calls “Far West Maremma”, a nearby Grosetto place that he loves to describe how out of time, where in the showcase you find at most some gardener in oil, where there is the grandmother’s restaurant and a rehearsal room in the middle to the fields. Where, above all, there is a return to the authenticity that recalls to be “normal”, even “last”, without fault. Hence a race to the beatification of the character. A sanctification that, in certain drifts, has become even cloying. But because of us, certainly not his.

Against the music of the algorithm

The war on the performance of courses is in fact not a forcing, nor a ruffiary, but is part of its very nature. He, in fact, “is nothing more than Lucio”. “At the Festival it was a small pirate vessel that saw it with transatlanticians such as Giorgia, Fedez, Achille Lauro”, without however looking for competition, as our patrician rough in this editorial wrote in this editorial, “vote who you want, Music is not a race, “he said. The opposite of today’s music, in short, built at the table, assembled in the straight and increasingly repetitive cash case, as the Algorithm of the recommendation of the platforms asks.

To the image of the rappers disputed between the fashion houses, used as mannequins for 70 thousand euros necklaces (any reference to Tony Effe is obviously implied), then opposed an ethereal physiognomy and lived clothes: “They are the same ones I use in my live , because I wanted to be elegant but at ease, “he explained,” they are things around, some handmade by a Frenchman that I found at random on the internet. I like them because from afar they may seem like a scicchery but seen up close they are really destroyed. Glam rock is made of rags, not of expensive things: those artists were people who wanted to escape from the gray of their lives with these escapes in the glitter “. To the featuring of convenience between record companies, in the evening of the duets he replied singing together with Topo Gigio. “But it’s not a gag,” he explained, “he is a fantasy character much more real than many people I know.”

