Lupine 4: Start the filming in Paris. The first image from the set and when it comes out on Netflix

If so far we have not yet had the confirmation of a return of Lupine on Netflix, here the streaming platform has surprised not only that Lupine 4 will be there but also that the filming has just started in Paris.

It was 2023 when the third season of Lupinethe phenomenon series that has conquered the public from all over the world with the adventures of the gentleman thief inspired by the character of Maurice Leblanc’s novels. And two years after the release of the episodes of Lupine 3 On Netflix here comes the first information on the fourth and highly anticipated series chapter.

Omar Sy returns to play the role of the iconic Assane Diop, the gentleman thief who conquered the public in France and in the world. The Lupine series has established itself as one of the most popular English productions in the history of Netflix. In fact, the first three parts occupy the third, sixth and tenth place in the global historical ranking respectively, confirming the vast following and international series of the series. But when Lupine 4 comes out and what do we know so far? Let’s find out.

Lupine 4: the video announcement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qczhx_j9nrq

Lupine 4: the first information

Now it’s certain, Lupine will return with new adventures. But what should we expect from the new episodes of Lupine 4? Let’s start by saying that the open ending of Lupine 3 had left the way open for a new adventure. And the creator of the series himself, George Kay in an interview with Variety two years ago had spoken of Lupine’s future in these terms.

“Obviously, we have worked very hard on these seasons and then we have to see how the world reacts. But when the dynamics are created between the characters, these series are set so that they may have a long duration, so as not to be put to the grip or have no problems continuing them, because it is more difficult to generate a continuous from a series that is not designed to go back and forth. So we had very ambitious foundations. New seasons, if necessary “.

Lupine 3: the explanation of the ending

Lupine 4: what could happen

(Attention spoiler!)

At the end of Lupine 3 we see Assane constituted to the police and choose to end up in prison to leave the family free to live without the weight of hiding. Thus, Diop is in the cell intent on reading his Lupine books when he is delivered to him a message from his neighbor who is nothing but Hubert Pellegrini who makes him understand that behind everything he has happened to him there is him and that some of his loved ones, in reality, would have betrayed him. So, Lupine 4 could start from here, from the mystery of pilgrims that Assane will have to solve from behind the bars even if we are sure that a way to get out of prison would find it all right.

The cast of Lupine 4

In the cast of Lupine 4 we find Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane War, Shirine Boutella, Théo Christine, Laïka Blanc-Francard.

Lupine 4: when it comes out on Netflix

We can expect to see the new episodes of Lupine 4 in 2026.