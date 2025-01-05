“M – The son of the century”, the TV series on Mussolini. The interview with the cast: “Many parallels with the present”

From Friday 10 January, the Sky Original series “M – The son of the century”, based on the novel of the same name by Antonio Scurati, winner of the Strega Prize and international bestseller, will arrive exclusively on Sky and streaming only on NOW. Like the source book, the series will tell the story of a country that surrendered to dictatorship and the story of a man who was able to be reborn many times from its ashes. It will retrace history from the foundation of the Italian Fasci in 1919 until Mussolini’s infamous speech in Parliament in January 1925, after the murder of the socialist deputy Giacomo Matteotti. It will also offer an insight into Mussolini’s private life and his personal relationships, including those with his wife Rachele, with his lover Margherita Sarfatti and with other iconic figures of the time. One of the most popular Italian actors, Luca Marinelli, plays the Duce.

The Mussolini series is exceptional