M4.7 earthquake off the Gargano: because it is not connected to the Flegrei Campi

Today March 14, 2025, at 20:37, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 was recorded in the Adriatic Sea, al Largo della Costa del Gargano. The epicenter was located by the Ingv about 20 km north of the Tremiti islands, with one depth of 10 km.

The earthquake was felt distinctly in different places in Puglia, especially in the provinces of Foggia and Bari, but also in some areas of the Marche and Abruzzo. At the moment there are no damage to people or buildings.

Is the earthquake in the Gargano connected to that of the Campi Flegrei?

No, the two seismic events are not connected. The Gargano earthquake is of tectonic origin, while the earthquakes that take place at the Flegrei camps, such as the Dim4.4 of 13 March 2025, are of volcanic origin, linked to the phenomenon of bradisism.

There are two key differences between the two phenomena:

1. Depth: The Gargano earthquake occurred at 10 km deep, while the earthquakes in the Phlegraean camps are much more superficial, generally around 2-3 km.

2. Origin: The earthquake of the Gargano is due to busty movements, while the Phlegraean ones are caused by the phenomenon of volcanic origin called bradisism.

In summary, despite the temporal proximity, these two earthquakes are generated by completely different mechanisms and have no link between them.