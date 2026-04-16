Mafalda arrives on Netflix: the iconic comic becomes a TV series

Mafalda becomes a TV series. The iconic character created by Argentine cartoonist Joaquín Lavado, aka Quino, will be adapted for the small screen in a TV series. Coming soon to Netflix, here’s what we can expect from this title ready to turn the spotlight back on a character and a comic that made history between the end of the ’60s and the beginning of the ’70s.

Mafalda, the series: what will it be like?

The Argentine Oscar-winning director is behind this project Juan José Campanella who is currently working on the audiovisual adaptation of the legendary comic “Mafalda” by Quino, the acclaimed Argentine master of humorous cartoons. “Mafalda” was published from 1964 to 1973 in newspapers, magazines and books, becoming famous throughout the world and the focus of two animated short films and an animated film.

Who is Mafalda? The character’s story

But who was Mafalda? The character at the center of the comic that will soon become a TV series? This is a 6 year old girl who hates soup. Despite being small, she has a strong acumen which leads her to be interested in important and “adult” topics such as war, world problems, hunger and racism.

He asks disarming questions to adults that often put them in crisis. He has a rebellious spirit, is sensitive to humanity’s most delicate issues and cares about world peace.

Mafalda, the series: when it comes out on Netflix

The series “Mafalda” will be released soon on Netflix.