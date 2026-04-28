Mago Forest, the interview: "Comedy is a serious thing". And on GialappaShow he reveals who makes him laugh the most

Culture

Mago Forest, the interview: "Comedy is a serious thing". And on GialappaShow he reveals who makes him laugh the most

Michele Foresta, aka Mago Forest, is a comedian, host but above all the iconic face of GialappaShow, the historic satirical program born from the mind of Gialappa’s Band (Marco Santin and Giorgio Gherarducci) on air every Monday at 9.30pm on TV 8 with a new episode.

This evening, April 27, will see none other than Geppi Cucciari alongside Forest.

“Being a comedian is a very serious job”

“Being a comedian is a very serious job – Forest firmly maintains -. We seem to act as naive and careless but behind it there is a very hard job. Comedy is the denial of predictability. It’s a complicated job.”

Who makes him laugh the most at the GialappaShow

“They’re all good. I don’t know how they manage to take a detail and expand it but I think the most difficult job is done by Giulia Vecchio because she has to surpass the original when she does Monica Setta and it’s difficult there.”

We met the cast of GialappaShow: the interviews

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Mago Forest, the interview: "Comedy is a serious thing". And on GialappaShow he reveals who makes him laugh the most
Running the marathon under the 2 hour barrier: Sawe’s historic record in London thanks to weather and shoes
"Half Man" is a powerful series about toxic masculinity (from the creator of Baby Reindeer)