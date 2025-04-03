Male, female and neutral: the identity cards revolution

The majority of government has not only at home at home. The center -right coalition was in fact split on the vote to the “strengthening of the safety of the identity cards of the Union’s identity cards” regulation. Among the different proposals that have passed with 56% there are some that concern gender identity and their recognition in legal terms. Strasbourg voted for recognition in all states of the union of all the people who make a transition. But not only. The regulation provides that if a country admits the genre among the data reported in the identity card then “specific ‘female’, ‘male’ or ‘x’ should be used. Thus opening the way to the neutral genre in the documents. Forza Italia, except the deputy Fulvio Martusciello (abstention), voted in favor. Pro -life are raging.

What has been decided and the next steps

The regulation, passed with 377 votes, offers several minimum common standards for identity cards. They range from the insertion of the electronic chip to the protection of personal data, and is a re -edition of a regulation already approved in 2019 but lapsed after a sentence of the European Court of Justice. The approved text will now move on to the European Council where the heads of state and government will have to express themselves definitively.

How the Italian MEPs voted

Except for Forza Italia, the right voted for the no. Fratelli d’Italia, of the group of European conservatives (ECR), expressed itself against (with Carlo Ciccioli abstention). The League is compact, which voted against. All the amendments proposed by General Roberto Vannacci who aimed to deny the recognition of gender identity in identity documents. The Democratic Party, in the socialists and democrats, voted in favor (abstained Alessandra Moretti). Mimmo Lucano and Ilaria Salis, MEP of the Italian Left, voted against the whole package. The pentastellati instead challenged their group, The Left, and voted in favor (Giuseppe Antoci abstained). The Greens, Marino-Orlando-Scuderi-Guarda, for the No.

Identity cards with the neutral genre

As already mentioned, the text will pass to the European Council and will be discussed and, if, approved by the heads of state and government. But will this passage allow the recognition of non -binary gender identities also on the identity card? In practice, no, in theory it is a first step. In fact, our country does not officially recognize the non -binary genre. In addition, the wording “sex” is only present in our identity cards, which is very different from the genre in which we identify ourselves. The Constitutional Court with the sentence number 143 of 2024 has postponed the issue to the legislator. The Consulta, however, noted that the “perception of the individual not to belong to the female sex, nor to the male one generates a significant situation of discomfort compared to the personalistic principle to which the constitutional system recognizes centrality”. To see a neutral identity on the documents, therefore, it is necessary to wait for a legislative intervention and a reform that translates it into a legal certificate.

Storia (Lega): “We don’t deal with how the other parties vote”

The vote in favor of Forza Italia, who followed the line dictated by his group (European Popular Party), however collected the criticisms of the pro life: “It is alarming that a party that is said to be moderate and popular as Forza Italia has supported an extremist, ideological and radical proposal in bulk”, said Antonio Brandi, president of the non -profit organization Pro Vita & Famiglia. The head of the League at the European Parliament, Paolo Borchia, in uisjournal.com does not comment on the blue yes: “We do not deal with how the other parties vote”. But the annoyance in the center -right is palpable: “The consultation procedure could have been an opportunity to show that Parliament wanted to heal the distorting of the gender but the majority decided differently”. Storia then added: “The League has opposed, it is a proposal that has no sense both on the merits, because there are only two genres and in the method”. Finally, he tries to diminish the importance of approval by reiterating that the transition to the European Council will instead be central: “It is a vote that does not change much in substance, being the parliament called only to make an opinion not binding to the Council”.