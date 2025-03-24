Manual for Signorine, all about Netflix’s new “Spanish Bridgenger”

Do you miss Bridgerton and you want a beautiful and comfortable romantic costume series? Netflix thinks about it who has decided to dust off this beloved kind of story by proposing a new Spanish series to its audience ready to conquer you. Let’s talk about manual for young ladies, a sentimental comedy set in Madrid of 1880. Protagonist? The lady of company Elena Bianda, expert in helping young girls to find boyfriends up to par. If you have already intrigued yourself, continue reading because we will reveal the plot in detail but also the trailer and the release date of this highly anticipated series.

Manual for Signorine: the plot

Madrid, 1880 Despite the young age he has already helped more than twenty girls to find pretenders and boyfriends at the height. His success is due to the severe moral guide that he provides families, while remaining in tune with the concerns of the young women to whom he acts as a mentor: a delicate balance that masterfully master. Seeing his protected walking towards the altar is the purpose of his life. Everything changes, however, when Mencía arrives at home and finds himself responsible for three sisters.

Manual for Signorine: when it comes out on Netflix

Signorine manual debuts on Netflix on March 28, 2025.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far

Manual for Signorine: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89o7z8qn4uu

The best Netflix costume series