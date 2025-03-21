Mara Venier’s concerns, Amadeus’ turning point and other gossip to read on the weekend





Dear readers and dear readers, spring has finally come. If even the weather is not the most favorable, the flowers are blossoming and so they also do the gossip. The sparkling air of April already begins to be felt and with her the first shy fruits that will mature with high temperatures come out, and the world of the showbiz is certainly no less.

At the ban the delay! Good flority reading of our high -rate weekly column column, on the other hand they are “made of them”.

But first, the memory of Nadia Cassini. The actress, known for the roles in the erotic comedies of the 80s, passed away at the age of 76 for the complications of a tumor. On Instagram, the daughter remembered her with a beautiful photo of the two of them together.

Dream or are I walked? This, many, wondered seeing the harmony between Emma Marrone and Stefano De Martino. The two ex, with a troubled past, are giving days of euphoria to those who would like to see them together. The conductor asked the singer to participate as a special guest in the last episode of “Tonight is all possible”. What if the title of the show wasn’t just a title? Well, dreaming never hurts. And if everything was really possible, then the passion could return between the two. Meanwhile, looking only at reality the two have had a lot of fun. Emma herself admitted it by writing a post on Instagram to which Belen Rodriguez put a strategic, and perhaps sincere, ‘like’. We all know that I like a ‘like’ is worth a thousand words.

The program is already very funny, and for this reason it is particularly appreciated by the public, but after registration (which should air on April 8) the two and the whole group went out for dinner in a well -known restaurant in the Rione Sanità in Naples. Canti, dances and many laughs have seasoned an appointment that has the family flavor (in a video posted by De Martino’s sister, who was present at the evening, he was seen Emma accompanying Stefano’s grandchild in the arms of the former). Who knows, but even if it were not a flashback, it is certainly the consolidation of a beautiful friendship.

“Amadeus we have a problem”

The spring air, however, does not only awaken southern feelings of love, Amadeus and his wife Giovanna Civitillo were paparazzi by the weekly Oggi during a heaches quarrel. The two, under the sun -or it would be better to say the Milanese clouds -were photographed as they were discussed animatedly. The reason is not known, but Civitillo seemed extremely annoyed with lots of gestures that were the setting for a rough face.

The two, however, in order not to compromise the perfect image they have always shown, have promptly denied the crisis voices by sharing some photos on Instagram. A tender kiss to tear the shady veil of the quarrel. Meanwhile, Maria De Filippi has entered the life of Ama. In a working moment not of the best here is that the Divna De Filippi chose the conductor for the evening of Amici, the Sanremo in Mediaset miniature. Now, only Fiorello is missing.

Mara Venier and the concern for Nicola Carraro

Mara Venier is divided between Rome and Milan, but, if he did not have the work, in his beloved capital he would return only for pleasure and for the family. To reveal it is she herself in a long interview with the weekly Today. Her husband, Nicola Carraro, has had important health problems that today seem to be outdated, even if he is still dealing with a disc of the disc that does not allow him to walk well and for this reason he is in the wheelchair.

The two, 74 years old she and 83, face the ailments of the age and were forced to put their great and beautiful villa in Santo Domingo for sale, a refuge that for years has been the destination of their holidays.

In recent weeks there had been great concern about the health conditions of the former producer. Mara also cried, twice, during Sunday so much was the anguish that her husband’s disease caused her. The two allowed themselves a few days to the spa and if Mara, for the work commitments, was able to remain only three days, Carraro, however, will stay there for two weeks with the hope that the pains can benefit from it.

Samuele Bersani and the tumor

Samuele Bersani waited to return to singing to communicate the diagnosis of lung cancer. Four months ago, the singer had announced the need to reprogram his lives for an important health problem, without however specifying it. He did not want to talk to anyone about it, he preferred, as he himself explained in the first concert of the tour, “wait for the concerts to tell you directly, so as to be also a little help to those who live a similar period or are afraid of taking a prevention exam”.

“I had a lung cancer at the first stadium, I arrived in time, I didn’t have to do neither chemo nor radio but I was removed a piece of lung, not the best for a job like mine,” said Bersani who then wanted to launch an appeal. Its spectators asked not to underestimate prevention and added that, even if it was necessary to make it paid, given that public health “is a little in the illness”, our life is worth more than any cost.

Gossippini

Alessandra Amoroso

Soon in Alessandra Amoroso’s life there will be Penny. The singer is pregnant with a girl who will be born in September. The voices of his possible pregnancy were resorted for weeks and a few days ago Alessandra was confirmed his happy news.

Woe to Bova

Stormy air at Bova-Muñoz Morales. The two, linked since 2011 and parents of two girls, would be going through a particularly delicate period. The two, according to some rumors, would live separated at home. In the past they have already faced crises, however, they have always managed to overcome them for the love of girls. Maybe…

Lucio Corsi made someone angry

Everyone praises him, in him they review the qualities that every singer -songwriter should have. His bucolic spirit conquered the Sanremo public and his “I wanted to be a tough” is the most listened song of those in the race for the Eurovision. Lucio Corsi, however, made someone angry. That is the puppeter Rom Rašid Nikolić. A singer’s 2015 song ended at the center of attention and in particular this passage: “There are those who say ‘the gypsies took it. And they brought it to a field outside Rome”. The courses accusations replied that the music allows to put in the songs “Voices of the square”, a freedom that songwriters must exercise.

The hunchback

The collaboration between Amadeus and Maria De Filippi, despite having been announced, continues to arouse discussions. The fact that the conductor decided to take part in Amici’s evening does not convince part of the viewers, who are in contrast with those who, on the other hand, recognize the qualities of the five -time artistic director of the Sanremo Festival. This support to AMA by Maria could be a noteworthy play: the Amadeus programs on the nine were never tested first on the Discovery channel, and it was expected, so to speak, that they would not have achieved extraordinary results. As a result, the presence of the conductor in one of the flagship shows of Mediaset could have a positive impact on Discovery, more than you can imagine. Rai would never have agreed to this featuring because the two companies have always challenged each other with shares and viewers. Obviously the contract with Discovery remains in place, the deadline is foreseen in three years, but this apparently does not limit the conductor’s possibilities and could also open to innovative collaborations between the two information giants. Maybe…