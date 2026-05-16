"Margo has money problems 2" there will be: Apple TV renews the series with Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman and Nick Offerman

When the seventh and penultimate episode of the first season has just been released on streaming, Apple TV announced the renewal for the second season of Margo Has Money Problems, the dramedy TV series starring Elle Fanning, supported by Hollywood stars such as Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman (also in the role of executive producers) and Nick Offerman, and with the young Thaddea Graham completing the main cast.

While the series produced by A24 and the award-winning David E. Kelley, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Rufi Thorpe, prepares for the finale of the first season, Apple TV gives the green light to start production of the new season.

The comments of the protagonists after the renewal

“Embarking on the adventure of bringing Margo to the screen has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” said executive producer and star, Elle Fanning. “When I first read Rufi’s beautiful story, it felt completely original and, above all, human; then, with David’s script and our epic cast with intense performances, I truly felt we had accomplished something special. Having the opportunity to bring audiences more of Margo’s problems, creativity, fearless spirit and authenticity with a second season makes me incredibly happy and excited. I can promise everyone that they’re in for a wild, chaotic and beautiful journey.”

“Margo’s Money Problems won me over from day one,” said creator, executive producer and writer David E. Kelley. “I fell in love with the Rufi universe and its unpredictable characters, and it has been truly rewarding to see audiences embrace this series with enthusiasm. We look forward to continuing this story together with our partners at Apple and A24.”

“Since David’s insightful adaptation of Rufi’s novel debuted, audiences have grown fond of these compelling characters and the brilliant cast who play them, led by Elle, Michelle, Nick and Thaddea,” said Matt Cherniss, Apple TV’s head of programming. “We’re thrilled to see Margo and the entire family continue to defy the odds in season two, the way only they can, with humor, determination and creativity.”

What is it about Margo has money problems

Margo Has Money Problems is a bold, heartwarming and comedic family drama that follows Margo (Fanning), an aspiring writer and recent college dropout, the daughter of a former Hooter’s waitress (Pfeiffer) and a former professional wrestler (Offerman), forced to get by with a newborn baby, a mountain of bills to pay, and less and less of a chance to succeed. The series also stars Academy Award® winner Marcia Gay Harden, Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner Greg Kinnear, Michael Angarano, Rico Nasty and Lindsey Normington.

The series marks the latest collaboration between Kelley and Apple TV, following the hit Emmy-nominated dramedy, Presumed Innocent, which is currently in production on its second season.

When Margo leaves she has money problems 2

There is currently no information on the release date of the new season, which will presumably arrive in streaming between the end of 2027 and the beginning of 2028.