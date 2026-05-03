Maria Chiara Giannetta talks about ‘Rosa Elettrica’, the series on the insecurities of 30-year-olds

Maria Chiara Giannetta presents ‘Rosa Elettrica’, the new series which sees her as the protagonist in an unprecedented action role. Between shootouts, car races, ambushes and fights for survival, the actress, born in 1992, is ready to give the public a new version of herself.

The series is directed by Davide Marengo – Maria Chiara’s life partner -, is written by a group of all female screenwriters, led by Giordana Mari, and is a six-episode title that brings together multiple genres from thriller to comedy, from action to generational tales.

“This is a series that talks about the insecurities of us thirty-year-olds, it is a generational discomfort that we carry with us – said Maria Chiara during the presentation of the series in Rome -. I built the character by thinking back to my past, to when I arrived in Rome. I was inspired by several girls I know who flaunt confidence but, in reality, are extremely insecure”.

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Electric Rose: the plot

At the center of the story is Rosa, a young agent of the witness protection program, tasked with escorting Cocìss, a Camorra baby boss determined to collaborate, played by Francesco Di Napoli. When she discovers that something in the operation doesn’t add up, Rosa breaks the chain of command and flees with him: from that moment both become targets, forced to cross Italy without being able to trust anyone, not even the institutions that should protect them.

Rosa Elettrica: when it comes out on Sky

The series will debut with the first two episodes on Sky Atlantic on 8 May. From the following Friday it will be on Sky and NOW with two new episodes a week, until 22 May.

Rosa Elettrica: the trailer, the cast and previews