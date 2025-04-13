Massacre of civilians: the failure to condemn Matteo Salvini and Giuseppe Conte





The day of the new liberation for Europe will be when Vladimir Putin will make the same end as Osama Bin Laden, Benito Mussolini, Nicolae Ceausescu, Muhammar Gaddafi. Or the do-it-yourself one by Adolf Hitler, cowardly died of suicide. There is always one last day in the career of criminals and tyrants: sooner or later someone repays them of the same blood they have spread in the world. Yesterday, Palm and Olive Domenica, the killer who took possession of the Kremlin and Russia, at the head of an army of killers, wanted to replicate his death message summarizing the roles of Bin Laden and Mussolini: terrorist and war criminal.

The role of Vladimir Putin: terrorist and war criminal

The attack on civil and children in the Ukrainian city of Sumy cannot have other definitions: two hypersonic Iskander missiles shot on the helpless inhabitants, already tried for over three years of war. The scenes, which you can see in the images that our colleague Ivan Compasso has collected directly from the collective of Kordon Media Ukrainian videomakers, recall other European squares affected by terrorism: Nice 2016, Paris 2015, London 2005, Madrid 2004. But not even a declaration of condemnation by Giuseppe Conte or Matteo Salvini. Nor from the 5Stelle people, whose parliamentarians want to invite the Russian ambassador in the Senate, nor from the League.

Yesterday’s balance: Vladimir Putin killed 34 people in cold blood and wounds 117. Yet this terrorist attack from the sky did not attract the same indignation as all the other blood events that hit the West. At the same time when I write, in the early evening, the Corriere della Sera Publish the news on the “Palm Sunday massacre” in sixth place in its homepage. The precede: the Formula 1 GP in Bahrain, the guerriglia at the Lazio-Roma derby, the video of the Sassaiola, the arrival of the agents in anti-Somemossa and even the police officers on the horseback in the “Axis of Ponte Milvio”

The massacre: sixth news in Italy, fourteenth in the USA

Also on Republic The massacre of civilians in Sumy is in sixth place. They precede MotoGP in Qatar, Formula 1, Como-Turin, Van der Poel at Paris-Roubaix, the bottle launched by a fan against the cyclist. On the newspaper at 6.33 pm it is the second title under the clashes at the Rome derby. On the Messenger It is the fourth. Only on Newspaper by Alessandro Sallusti, as on uisjournal.com, is the first news.

On the New York Times The title on the massacre is even in fourteenth place. On the Washington Post The fact is among the shoulder titles. Vladimir Putin’s strength, after the election of Donald Trump, is precisely this: no longer be an emergency. Not even in the USA. From the massacres of Bucha and Kramatorsk, it was common and missiles from the sky, the free world has forgotten that the Moscow killer has made several civil victims of the Al Qaeda terrorists. And today he can even count on the denial of the facts with which Trump and his deputy James Vance have readmitted him to the dialogue table. Without demanding anything in return. Leaving the total field open to his dialogue: kill.

Where the new American technocracy of Trump brings us

“Moscow has passed decency,” says the American correspondent for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. But he adds a comment that shows it: “As a former military leader, I understand the goals but this is wrong”. As if there was something to understand after two missiles fired on people. Kellogg is then the same one that proposes to divide Ukraine like Hitler’s Germany after the Second World War. As if the invader was the president Volodymyr Zelenski.

Let’s prepare for four years like this. With the truth posts of Trump, his deputy vapis and their billionaires, Elon Musk and Peter Thiel style: Europe and our freedom harassment from Russia and China regimes, flanked by the new American technocracy which, at least under this administration, will no longer be the same democracy that has freed us eighty years ago.

In Europe 17 models of tank: one would be enough

We have a task for this. Building a deterrent so that the European Union is safe enough even if Trump should turn his back. For this reason we can no longer waste public money in maintaining 17 different models of tanks, 27 of Obici, 20 of aircraft hunting, 12 of antinave missiles, 29 of frigate, 20 of torpedoes. A fragmentation that costs us 30 percent more in military expenditure, as the Institute for International Political Studies notes.









After the single currency and the borders, it is time to integrate our defense. And it is good for everyone that Germany is also dedicating part of its industry to the new European model. Staying watching does the game of Moscow killers. Despite the last post truth of our local truth, told by Alessandro Barbero on Saturday 12 April to his audience Bergamo. Yes, the historian-youtuber, in a meeting, referred to the eve of the Second World War: “Even then there was a German leader who had launched a rearm plan with the intention of making war on Russia”. The chronicle of the Corriere di Bergamo.

And for Prof Barbero it is Germany to threaten Russia

Comparing Hitler’s Germany at the time with the Democratic Republic of today is one of the great fakes that Vladimir Putin likes. His missiles on men, women and children are in fact a signal. Not in Trump, committed to moving worldwide tension to China. Missiles on Sumy civilians are a message to free Europe. How to tell us: I can hit you as and when I think. It is incredible that Salvini, Conte (and Professor Barbero) have not noticed.

