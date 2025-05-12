Maternity really damages women’s career?

Maternity today still seems to be accompanied by a series of obstacles in the world of work, giving rise to what is defined “penalty of motherhood” (Motherhood penalty). This phenomenon describes the circumstance that involves mothers who earn wages lower than children without children and men, regardless of their parental status: a research published by Pew Research Center In 2023 he highlighted that mothers in the United States earn on average the 7% less Compared to children without children, while the wage gap between mothers and fathers exceeds the 20%. Another study conducted in 2014 found that mothers earned the 3% less of women without children and the 15% less of men without children.

The causes of the penalty of maternity

The roots of this disparity are manifold and intertwined between economic, cultural and organizational factors.

Career interruptions and reduction of working hours

After the birth of a child, many women choose to Reduce working hours or of temporarily suspend your career to deal with the family. According to the International work organization (ILO) in 2022 the 61.4% of women in working age he was employed or was looking for work, a datum compared to the 62.8% in 1990 . These choices, however, can Slow down wage growth and limit the career opportunities .

The mothers they are often perceived as Less reliable and productive Compared to children without children or men. A study of the Cornell University revealed that women with children receive Less job offers And lower initial salaries Compared to their colleagues, with the same experience. On the contrary, the men who become fathers they tend to obtain salary increases and greater consideration at work, because they are seen as more stable and responsible .

A key problem is the “Care penalty” (penalty of assistance), or the disproportionate load of domestic work on women. According to theOcsewomen dedicate on average 4.9 hours a day to the house and the care of children, against the 2 hours of men. This is equivalent to 43.5 days more per yearreducing the time available for professional growth.

Social meanings of maternity and gender stereotypes

In addition to the economic aspects, motherhood is deeply linked to social and cultural buildings which contribute to maintaining gender inequalities. In many companies, The role of mother is considered the fulcrum of female identitywhile the work is seen as a secondary or even optional element. This vision feeds stereotypes who hinder women in accessing the same professional opportunities as men. This disparity is also reflected in the different impact that parenting has on the careers of men and women: if motherhood often leads to professional penalties, paternity instead has the opposite effect. The so -called “Fatherhood Bonus” He shows that men with children are generally perceived as more stable and reliable, which translates into higher professional growth opportunities and salary increases. In fact, while women are asked to reconcile work and family, for men, parenting becomes an added value in the world of work.

Examples of policies for overcoming maternity penalty

To reduce the penalty of motherhoodseveral interventions are taking place at the level political, institutional and organizationalwith particular attention to some key strategies: among these, a fundamental aspect is the development of fair parental leave policieswho foresee paid and equal leaves For both parents, thus reducing the exclusive pressure on mothers. Countries like the Sweden and Iceland They successfully implemented models in which the fathers are encouraged to take longer periods of leave, promoting greater equity in the division of family responsibilities. Another crucial element is the work flexibilitythrough the promotion of models such as Smart working, reduced timetables and roles sharingwithout those who use it undergoing penalties. A significant example occurred during the pandemicwhen many fathers found in Smart Working An opportunity to strengthen the link with children and partner, positively evaluating this mode both from a professional and familiar point of view. To counteract the discrimination in selection processesalso aims at the introduction of Anonymous and skills -based intake practiceseliminating prejudices related to the parental state.

Finally, another decisive factor is to guarantee a Access to accessible care servicesthrough investments in public nursery schools and childhood assistance services at sustainable coststo facilitate the return of mothers to the world of work. Currently, in many countries, the cost of children’s care exceeds 30% of the average family incomemaking it difficult for many women to resume employment full -time (Oecd Family Database).