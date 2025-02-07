Melo Movie, the new romantic series of Netflix Made in Korea: when it comes out

Melo Movie, the new romantic series of Netflix Made in Korea: when it comes out

A new romantic series for Valentine’s Day. Netflix announces Melo Moviethe new K-Drama with Choi Woo-Shik and Park Bo-Young. From the trailer to the plot, passing through the cast and the release date, here is everything you need to know about the new Made title in Korea.

Melo Movie, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4Leb_jbpdk

Melo Movie, the advances on the plot

Melo Moviesays the official synopsis, tells the story of two young people in search of love, who chase their dreams and find inspiration in each other to overcome the traumas of the past, against the background of moments from films spent together.

Melo Movie, the cast and production

The series is directed by Oh Choong-Hwan and written by Lee Na-Eun. The cast includes, among others, Choi Woo-Shik, Park Bo-Young, Lee Jun-Young and Jeon So-Nee.

Melo Movie, when it comes out on Netflix

The series debuts on Netflix on February 14, 2025.

