Meloni announces his resignation: “I am leaving the ECR presidency”

“I want to announce that I am resigning from the position of the European Conservatives and Reformists. This wonderful political community deserves a full-time president with more energy than I can now devote.” This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the closing speech of Atreju, the Fratelli d’Italia event underway in Rome.

“I accepted when I was asked to extend my mandate until the elections, now that the elections have been held, I think I have fulfilled my task and I want to announce that I am about to resign as president of the European Conservatives”, family that “deserves to have a president who can take care of it full time”. Thus the Prime Minister and leader of Fdi Giorgia Meloni from the Atreju stage. “We will open the candidatures, I presume that among those who will apply there will also be my friend Mateusz Morawiecki and this applause confirms that we will support you in this battle that you are also leading for us”.

Meloni then relaunched the new commitments of the Italian government, namely the premiership and differentiated autonomy, tax reform and justice reform. He also confirms the intention to keep the currently empty migrant centers in Albania open. “We will fight human traffickers” says the prime minister who then cites the Mattei Plan. “The agreement with Albania sets a precedent for half of Europe – review Meloni – The central point is the deterrent effect”.

